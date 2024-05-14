5 college football coaches in hot seat for 2024 season

The college football season is still a few months away but the hot seat for head coaches is still warm after spring practices. There are a handful of coaches who need to have a great season to take some pressure off them and give them some time to establish themselves.

But which coaches are going to begin the 2024 season in the hot seat?

Top 5 College Football Coaches in the Hot Seat

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Dave Aranda has been in the hot seat for a while now and has not done well in the last few years with the Baylor Bears. If you take away the 2021 college football season where the program won the Big 12 Conference Championship with a 12-2 record, the team is 11-23 (8-19 Big 12), so it feels like he has not been able to build up the program.

Last season, the defense was poor as they gave up 33.3 points per game and the offense has not been able to get too much going. They can ill-afford to get off to a slow start.

Billy Napier, Florida

Billy Napier had an incredible college football stint with Louisiana but has not been able to get going in his first two seasons with the Florida Gators. The team has gone 11-14 (6-10 SEC) with him leading the way and has made some poor decisions during games.

The program also dealt with some late decommitments to drop to 14th in the recruiting rankings but that is just another wrinkle to add to the hot seat. There is a lot of pressure after ending the 2023 season on a five-game losing streak.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Sam Pittman has been struggling in his first college football head coaching job and has not been able to do too well. The team has gone 23-25 (11-23 SEC) over the course of his four-year tenure this far.

With the Southeastern Conference getting tougher with the additions of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, they cannot afford to continue struggling as they were 4-8 (1-7) and sixth in the SEC West Division last year.

With the final two games of last season seeing the Razorbacks being outscored 96-24, it is surprising to see him getting another year, so the hot seat is pretty warm right now.

Mike Neu, Ball State

The Ball State Cardinals had a MAC Championship in 2020 and that was the only season that they were over .500 in Neu's eight college football seasons with the program. It is difficult, as he is a former quarterback for the program but has gone just 37-56 (23-39 MAC). It just makes a lot of sense for Ball State to have Mike Neu in the hot seat right now as it seems like the marriage is going to end very soon.

Stan Drayton, Temple

The Temple Owls had a great run as they made five straight bowl games from 2015-19, but the program has been in a tailspin since then. Drayton is entering his third season with the Temple Owls and has gone just 6-18 (2-14 American).

It takes time to build a program back but it has not been a great start to Stan Drayton's tenure. Do not be shocked to see the hot seat continue to heat up as the season progresses.