5 college football coaches on thin ice going into Week 12 ft. Sam Pittman 

The college football season is nearly over, which means coaches being fired is starting to happen.

Already, we have seen Jimbo Fisher and Zach Arnett get fired this week, and depending on the final two games this season, others will be joining them.

Ahead of Week 12 of the college football season, here are five coaches who are firmly on the hot seat.

5 coaches on the hot seat going into Week 12

#1, Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Sam Pittman is in his fourth season as the coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks and fans are calling for him to be fired.

Since taking over in 2020, the Razorbacks have struggled with Pittman at the helm. In his first year, Arkansas went 3-7, but then followed that up by going 9-4 and 7-6 including winning the Outback and Liberty bowls.

However, this season, the Razorbacks are 3-7 and now Pittman is 22-24 as head coach and 11-22 in conference play.

#2, Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 2-8 this season

Pat Narduzzi has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers since 2015 and has mostly had success. He went 8-5 in both his first two seasons and in 2021, he went 11-3 and won the conference.

However, this season, the Panthers are a brutal 2-8, and with games against Boston College and Duke to end the year, going 2-10 isn't out of the question.

#3, Dino Babers, Syracuse

Dino Babers is in his eighth season as head coach of the Syracuse Orange and has only had a winning record twice.

This season, Babers' team is 5-5 but started 4-0 and lost five straight. Last year, Syracuse started 6-0 but dropped six of its final seven.

Babers is 41-54 as coach of Syracuse and is firmly on the hot seat, especially if they don't make a bowl game.

#4, Tom Allen, Indiana

Tom Allen's time as head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers could be over after this season.

Allen became the full-time coach in 2017 after coaching the bowl game in 2016. Since being the coach, Indiana has only had two winning seasons while Allen is 33-47 overall and 18-41 in conference play.

#5, Dave Aranda, Baylor

Dave Aranda is in his fourth season as the coach of Baylor but after back-to-back disappointing seasons, he could be fired.

Aranda went 2-7 in 2020 but followed that up by going 12-12 and winning the Big 12 in 2021. However, the Bears went 6-7 last season and are 3-7 this year and won't be making a bowl game.