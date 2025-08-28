5 college football hot seat coaches that desperately need winning season in 2025 ft. Brian Kelly

Coaches getting placed on the hot seat happens yearly in college football. Those who are on the edge face pressure to turn things around for their program, or forfeit their jobs as demanding fan bases expect success.

With the start of the 2025 season around the corner, here are our top five college football hot seat coaches for this campaign.

5. Hugh Freeze, Auburn

Hugh Freeze was hired by Auburn in 2023 after back-to-back losing seasons. However, nothing has changed over the last two years that he’s been in charge of the Tigers, posting back-to-back seven-loss campaigns.

This has to change as he commences his third season with the program. With only five wins in Southeastern Conference play in his first two years in charge, Freeze has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

4. Brent Venables, Oklahoma

Brent Venables was hired by Oklahoma off the back of a successful period led by Lincoln Riley. However, after three seasons, he has only managed one winning campaign. The Sooners went 6-7 in 2022 and 2024. Venables also has no bowl wins, with a 0-3 record that Oklahoma fans are not happy about.

3. Billy Napier, Florida

After finishing 8-5 last season, many might question why Billy Napier is on this list. However, that record hides that the Gators went 4-4 in SEC play. Expectations for a top program like Florida are more than what Napier has delivered.

2. Lincoln Riley, USC

Lincoln Riley has struggled at USC after his 11-3 season, inlcuding 8-1 in Pac-12 play, in 2022.

From an 8-5 (5-4) record in 2023 to 7-6 (4-6 Big Ten) last season, it’s gone from bad to worse for the former Oklahoma coach. A lot of investment has gone into recruitment, and a lack of yield this season could mark the end of his tenure with the program.

1. Brian Kelly, LSU

Another controversial inclusion on our list of hot seat coaches is LSU’s Brian Kelly. The fourth-year coach recorded two consecutive 10-win seasons to start his tenure with the Tigers.

However, after a 9-4 (5-3) record last season, the pressure to deliver continues to rise.

