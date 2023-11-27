5 college football players who are back to their best form in 2023

There have been some college football players who have bounced back this season and elevated their game to a whole new level. Let's take a deeper dive into five college football players who have been able to get to that next level this season in one way or another.

#1: Drew Allar, QB (Penn State)

After being a backup quarterback last season for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Drew Allar has dominated this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He's performing great this year, as he's currently 214-349 (61.3 completion percentage) for 2,336 yards, 23 touchdowns, and an interception. He is a major reason for Penn State's success this season and why they should be in a New Year's Six bowl game.

#2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB (Colorado)

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter played in his first season with a Power Five program. He has 57 receptions for 721 yards (12.6 yards per catch), five touchdown receptions, three interceptions, and five pass deflections.

He would have had better numbers, but he missed a chunk of time due to a lacerated liver earlier in the season. Hunter definitely proved his worth and that he was able to dominate on both sides of the ball.

#3: Jonathon Brooks, RB (Texas)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks combined for 340 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons in college football.

However, 2023 was a major increase in production for Brooks, as he recorded 187 carries for 1,139 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) with 10 rushing touchdowns as well as 25 catches for 286 yards (11.4 yards per reception) with a receiving touchdown. It's unfortunate he suffered a torn ACL, but he really raised his game throughout the season.

#4: Cade Klubnik, QB (Clemson)

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made 61 of 100 passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions last season.

However, he has been dominant this year, going 260-of-413 (63.0 completion percentage) for 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. This has helped the Clemson Tigers to an 8-4 record.

#5: Jonah Elliss, DE (Utah)

Junior defensive end Jonah Elliss has been doing well throughout the season, as he has recorded 12 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections for the Utes.

He jumped his tackles by 11, nine more sacks and three extra pass deflections. The defense has been doing well, and Elliss has been one of the best pieces on the defensive line in the entire Pac-12 Conference.