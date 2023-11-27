The closure of the regular season is an appropriate moment to review college football player stats. Some teams can play more games. If they are bowl-eligible, clinched their conference's championship and are set to play the CFP, they might play as many as three more games.

However, the changes to the final stats of the regular season will be negligible, as we have 12 games of stats to measure their performances already. We want to check the list of the top five college football players with the most touchdowns in the season so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This list is entirely dominated by quarterbacks who, given their predominant roles in the offensive side of things, take the bulk of offensive stats. Without further ado, let's look at the list.

5 college football players with the most TDs so far in 2023

#5 Jordan McCloud- James Madison Dukes

McCloud was a central element of the Dukes' breakthrough season, throwing 3,400 yards with 32 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. His passer rating was 167.4, and he completed 68.9% of his passes.

#4 Michael Penix Jr.- Washington Huskies

Penix has led the Heisman trophy watchlist at times this season. He has so far thrown for 3,899 yards, with 32 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. His passer rating is 163.3, and he has completed 65.6% of his passes.

#3 Joey Aguilar- Appalachian State Mountaineers

Aguilar's name is a surprise here, given that he hasn't garnered as much national attention as the other QBs in this list. He has thrown for 3,271 yards, with 33 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. His passer rating is the lowest on the list at 157.5. He has completed 63.5% of his passes.

#2 Bo Nix- Oregon Ducks

Nix is a bonafide Heisman contender who has thrown 3,906 yards, with 37 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. His passer rating is a whopping 189.8, and he has completed 78.6% of his passes.

#1 Jayden Daniels- LSU Tigers

Possibly the best-performing college football player this season and the current Heisman front-runner. Daniels has been let down by Tigers defense, but his 3,812 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions are unrivaled. He has a passer rating of 208 and has completed 72.2% of his passes.