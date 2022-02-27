5 college football programs likely to acquire Arch Manning

Arch Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been busy with college visits as we near his ultimate decision. The five-star quarterback prospect is one of the most highly-anticipated prospects this year and any college program would be thrilled to land him in their recruiting class.

Reports state that Arch is making his third visit to the Texas Longhorns to meet with head coach Steve Sarkisian. While his father has shut down rumors that his decision is only between Texas and Alabama, the 2023 No. 1 recruit seems to have narrowed his list to his top five or six programs. As he wraps up his junior year at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, here are five college football programs likely to land Manning.

#1 - Texas, obviously, seems to be a front-runner for Manning

The Texas Longhorns seem to be high on Arch's shortlist as he starts planning his third trip to the school. The Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021 in Sarkisian's first year with them. Quarterback Casey Thompson was the starter last season but is no longer with the Longhorns. Texas would love to land the top recruit from the 2023 class, but Manning's arrival could cause some tension in the quarterback room.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, a transfer from Ohio State University, was viewed as the top recruit from 2021 and is projected to be the starter for 2022. If Ewers is successful in the 2022 season, would Arch Manning want to come in and sit a season behind him until he possibly declares for the NFL Draft? The reason Manning keeps visiting Texas could be to make sure he loves the program enough to possibly sit for a year.

#2 - Alabama is inticing to any recruit

The Alabama Crimson Tide seem to be the New England Patriots from the 2010s: everyone wants to end up there to elevate their status and win a championship. Head coach Nick Saban has a knack for developing college quarterbacks, with junior Bryce Young being his latest project.

Young is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leaving the starting job open should Manning want to take it over. He will likely have a strong supporting cast around him over the next three years and a great chance to play in at least one national championship game.

Alabama was once viewed as a front-runner for Arch Manning and seems to still be in the hunt.

