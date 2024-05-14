5 college football programs that turned out to be transfer portal winners ft. Oklahoma

The spring transfer portal window has come and gone, and college football is heading into summer. While the stakes from the spring window weren't always as big as those over the winter, there were still plenty of quality players making moves.

Some are still weighing their options, but here's a breakdown of five early winners from the spring transfer portal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football programs that turned out to be transfer portal winners

#5 Colorado

Colorado's Deion Sanders had a big spring transfer portal haul.

Coach Prime has certainly been a polarizing presence in Boulder, but he had a busy run in the spring transfer portal.

For an offensive line that was one of the nation's worst a year ago, Sanders and the Buffs went to work. Four offensive linemen were added, any or all of whom could play. Michigan State transfer Ethan Boyd and Villanova grad transfer Ethan Hummel are the most immediately ready.

Running back Dallan Hayden from Ohio State could be another big add for a Colorado team that basically gave up on the running game in 2023. Defenders up front, at linebacker and in the secondary will also help this group. Colorado had a big spring in the portal.

#4 Auburn

Hugh Freeze needed some help with his squad, and he added some big-time standouts. The most obvious is Penn State wide recever KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who had 53 catches for 673 yards a season ago.

Defense got a boost too. Keyron Crawford was a great pass rusher at Arkansas State, and Indiana's Philip Blidi and USC's Isaiah Raikes have both shown burst up front.

Auburn didn't go crazy with numbers, but the players they added will be very helpful in 2024.

#3 Miami

The U had a big season in the transfer portal, led by a couple of dynamic offensive additions.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was one of the most sought-after players in the portal. By nabbing him, Miami adds 1,185 rushing yards from 2023 to an already talented offensive group.

The Hurricanes tabbed receiver Sam Brown from Houston. Brown has 113 catches and 1,394 yards receiving in his college career. He's yet big piece of a stout Miami offense.

The defense also added some big players, including Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow. Miami certainly got more explosive and probably generally better all-around this spring.

#2 UCF

The Golden Knights were busy in the portal, adding both many players and some significant immediate needs.

Running back Peny Boone had over 1,400 rushing yards and 15 scores a year ago at Toledo. Miami edge Nyjalik Kenny is a disurptive pass rusher. Receiver Jacoby Jones could be an immediate impact player on the outside.

There's a temptation to overreact to portal momentum, but UCF seems to have a very solid group of players for the 2024 season. UCF significantly altered its depth chart and may have altered the trajectory of its program.

#1 Oklahoma

The Sooners get a boost for frankly not needing very many parts heading into portal season.

OU sought out a bit of depth on the offensive and defensive lines and did they ever find it. On offnse, it's SMU starter Branson Hickman, who started three seasons for the Mustangs and will provide interior line help.

Defensively, OU nabbed TCU transfer Damonic Wililams, who had spent two seasons at TCU, and his 60 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss hints at his potential. Williams will be a sizeable (no punt intended for the 320-pound mountain of a man) impact player in OU's move to the SEC.

Whose spring transfer portal haul got your attention? We'd love to hear from you below in our comments section: