5 college football teams with best non-conference records since 2021 ft. Georgia

Winning conference games is one of the most important goals for a college football team each season. A clash with a conference rival always makes for an intense matchup.

However, winning games against non-conference opponents can be just as important. These matchups allow the top teams in the country to prove themselves against other top teams regardless of which conference they play in.

Here's a look at the five college football teams that boast the best non-conference records since 2021, according to CFB Home.

Five college football teams with the best non-conference record since 2021

#5 Alabama (13-2)

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Michigan

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the most successful programs in college football history. They have lost just two of their 15 non-conference games since 2021.

These two non-conference losses occurred last season against the Texas Longhorns, who were a member of the Big 12 at the time, and the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

#4 Rutgers (10-1)

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Rutgers may come as a surprise to many on this list as a college football team that has gone over .500 just once in the last nine seasons. But the Scarlet Knights have just one loss in 11 games against non-Big Ten opponents since 2021.

That loss came in the 2021 Gator Bowl when they were blown out by ACC opponent Wake Forest 38-10.

#3 Wake Forest (12-1)

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have ranked as high as No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings since the 2021 season. They have one loss in 13 games to non-conference opponents outside the ACC.

That loss took place during their 4-8 season in 2023 against the independent conference opponent Notre Dame, who has an agreement to play five ACC opponents but is technically classified by the NCAA as an independent conference team.

#2 Maryland (12-0)

Maryland vs Wisconsin

The Maryland Terrapins haven't lost a game to a non-Big Ten opponent in 12 games since 2021.

Maryland has won three straight bowl games against non-conference opponents: the Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia Tech, the Duke's Mayo Bowl against North Carolina and the Music City Bowl against Auburn.

Despite Maryland's success against non-conference opponents, they've struggled in Big Ten play, finishing with a losing conference record in each season since 2021.

#1 Georgia (16-0)

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Texas Christian at Georgia

Seeing Georgia at the top of this list shouldn't come as much of a surprise due to their back-to-back College Football Playoff title wins during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Georgia has been undefeated in 16 games against non-conference opponents since 2021 and has only lost two total games during that period, both to Alabama.

The Bulldogs' big wins over non-conference opponents include victories over Michigan in the CFP semifinal in 2021 and over Ohio State and TCU during their 2022 CFP national championship run.

