5 college football teams in desperate need of a new coach ft. Florida and Baylor

The conclusion of the 2023 college football season, marked by abundant excitement, is approaching. As with every season, some teams have showcased brilliant performances, while others have been disappointingly underwhelming.

However, several college football programs are in dire need of a coaching overhaul as the season concludes. Given their recent performances, it's clear that these programs must take the necessary steps forward.

In this article, we examine five college teams that urgently require a coaching change for revitalization.

College football teams in need of coaching change

Here are five such teams:

#1 Florida

Florida has been underwhelming this season and faces a risk of recording a losing season if it's unable to defeat in-state rivals and College Football Playoff hopefuls, Florida State.

The Gators obviously need an immediate coaching change after Billy Napier led the team to another disappointing season in 2023. Napier replaced Dan Mullen as Florida's coach but has been unable to get things right, accumulating an 11-13 record.

#2 Baylor

Baylor's 2023 college football season has been nothing short of awful. The Bears are 3-8 and 2-6 in conference play. They've missed out on a bowl game for the first time in three seasons.

Dave Aranda looked like he was going to take the program to new heights after leading them to the Big 12 Championship in 2021. However, it has been a decline for the Bears since then, having had a 6-6 record in the 2022 regular season. So, it might be time for Baylor to move on.

#3 Cincinnati

Many predicted a pretty rough transition to the Power Five for Cincinnati following the exit of Luke Fickell. That has been the case for the Bearcats, as they've struggled significantly in the Big 12 this season.

It has been an awful start for Scott Scartterfield at the program, having led the Bearcats to a 3-8 record and 1-7 in conference play. Although all the newcomers in the Big 12 have struggled this season, the Bearcats have been the worst of them all.

#4 Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi has done a brilliant job since taking over at Pittsburgh in 2015. The Panthers have been fabulous in college football over the years and impressively won the Atlantic Coast Conference just two seasons ago.

However, the Panthers have been abysmal this season, raising questions about Narduzzi's future. A 3-8 recordfar goes against the trajectory of Narduzzi's tenure at the program. Despite recording a big win over Louisville, the Panthers have been awful all season.

#5 Clemson

Having Clemson on this list is highly debatable. A host of fans might not concur with the idea of moving from the Dabo Swinney era, considering the level of success he has brought to the Tigers.

However, this season has shown that it's time for both Clemson and Swinney to proceed to the next chapter. As Paul Finebaum said, Swinney's program has slipped at Clemson, so it's time to move on.