5 college football teams with formidable defenses entering Week 1 ft. Ohio State

A great defense tends to be the hallmark of most outstanding college football teams. Sure, offense lights up scoreboards and sells tickets, but defenses tend to win games. In the 2024-25 season, many of the nation's best teams have standout defensive units. Here are five of the best.

5 college football teams with formidable defenses entering Week 1

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman is one of the nation's top defenders in 2024. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

5. Oklahoma

The Sooners return their top six tacklers from last season. That includes All-American linebacker Danny Stutsman. Stutsman is one of the nation's top defenders and sets the tone for one of the nation's best linebacker groups.

Oklahoma also has a tough secondary. It returns with three secondary starters and has added San Diego State transfer Dez Malone. While Oklahoma's defensive line is something of a question mark, the back seven on the Sooners defense is phenomenal.

4. Penn State

The Nittany Lions should be a top defense in 2024. Last season, they allowed just 13.5 points and 248 yards per game. Safety Kevin Williamson and linebacker Kobe King were the top two tacklers a season ago, and both have returned this year. Others like Abdul Carter, Jalen Kimber and Tony Rojas will make Penn State fearsome this fall.

3. Iowa

Iowa somehow won 10 games last year despite having one of the worst offenses in the nation. After holding foes to 14.8 points and 283 yards per game in 2023, Iowa can only get better with a decent offense. Linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson, who can register 100+ tackles, are both back. Seven of Iowa's top eight tacklers have returned, and the Hawkeyes are strong at all three levels of defense.

2. Georgia

Georgia seemingly always has a top-level defense. There's no reason for 2024 to be any different. Smael Mondon at linebacker and Malaki Starks at safety are among the nation's top players in their positions. Georgia's depth is astonishing. Their front line is massive, its secondary is speedy and its linebackers are experienced. Georgia's defense will be strong in 2024.

1. Ohio State

The Buckeyes allowed just 11.2 points per game last year, and they might be even better this year. Up front, Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau are terrors. In the secondary, Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun are two of the best corners in the nation. Adding Alabama's Caleb Downs at safety was a move of inspiration.

Ohio State's depth and speed are astonishing, and its experienced secondary won't be equaled many times. The Buckeyes will probably improve on their 28 sacks from last season. If they also improve on a -2 turnover margin, they might just win the national title.

Which teams do you expect to have the top defenses in college football in 2024? Share your picks and thoughts below in our comments section!

