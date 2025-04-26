5 Colorado standouts who deserve to get picked on final day of 2025 NFL draft ft. Shedeur Sanders

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft wrapped up on Friday, with a few Colorado standouts yet to be picked. Only four more rounds are set to take place, all of which are scheduled to take place on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Apart from Heisman winner Travis Hunter, none of the Colorado Buffaloes stars have been drafted yet. Saturday's four rounds will be the last time they could see their names called. Here are five players from Deion Sanders' Colorado whose names should get called.

Five Colorado stars likely to get picked on final day of 2025 NFL draft

1) Shedeur Sanders, QB

Many will argue that Shedeur Sanders' name shouldn't be on the list of final day draft hopefuls, but here we are. Despite the high praise and QB2 status given on most mock drafts for Shedeur, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is yet to find a suitor after three rounds.

Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award after finishing the 2024 season with 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also led the program to their first Bowl game since 2020.

2) LaJohntay Wester, WR

LaJohntay Wester earned honorable mentions like All-Big 12 Conference after finishing the 2024 season with 931 receiving yards on 74 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He transferred to Boulder after playing four seasons with Florida Atlantic.

Wester isn't expected to be picked before the seventh round, with the possibility of him going unpicked as well and becoming a priority free agent.

3) Shilo Sanders, S

Deion Sanders' second son in the 2025 NFL draft is Shilo Sanders, who's ranked 256th in the NFL Draft Buzz. Shilo wasn't invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis but turned heads at Colorado Pro Day.

In 2024, he made 45 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two passes defended. However, it's uncertain if he will get drafted.

4) Dayon Hayes, DE

Dayon Hayes is ranked No. 317 among all draft-eligible players on NFL Draft Buzz. The 6-foot-3, 265 lbs defensive end finished the 2024 season with 16 total tackles, 10 unassisted tackles, three-and-a-half tackles for loss, two sacks, two third down stops and one quarterback hurry.

He was also on Shrine Bowl 1000 and Senior Bowl Preseason Watchlist, but there's uncertainty if he gets drafted.

5) Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

Unlike Shilo Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. landed an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine and turned heads by posting a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. In 2024, the wide receiver started 11 games, catching 37 receptions for 441 yards. He missed two games with a lower-body injury.

According to NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Horn may get picked in the sixth or seventh round.

