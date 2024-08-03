4 common Pipeline mistakes in EA College Football 25 that could drain your roster 

In EA Sports College Football 25, pipelines, as their name suggests, are meant to be a recruiting help. But if you fail to capitalize on the pipeline, it could put your team at a tremendous disadvantage. Accordingly, consider this a directive on what not to do with the pipeline.

Here are five mistakes with the pipeline, and how to avoid them for the betterment of your College Football 25 team.

5 common Pipeline mistakes in EA College Football 25

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Remembering Southern California's QB history – including NFL legend John Elway – can help College Football 25 players identify it as a choice pipeline area.(Image Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Not being aware of geography

Trending

Pipelines are states or areas that a coach has increased familiarity with, and in which he can generally recruit better than otherwise. That said, choosing pipelines with geographical relevance is sometimes overlooked. If you're coaching San Jose State, South Georgia probably won't be terribly lucrative for you as a pipeline. If a player can overlap his pipeline with his geography, it'll be doubly useful.

#2. Not understanding talent and relevant areas

Certain positions and prototypes are more common in certain areas. If you miss out on that, you might not be wise with your pipeline choice. For instance, Southern California is a particularly ripe area for quarterback recruiting. If your offense values big-armed passers, then it makes more sense to choose Southern California than, say, the Pacific Northwest.

#3. Choosing talent-dry regions

As in real life, talent isn't distributed evenly across the various pipeline regions. California, Texas and Florida tend to produce tons of talent. That might not help you if you're coaching at Syracuse, but it could be helpful in schools near those areas. That said, if you are coaching at Syracuse, you'll be better off making in-roads off the beaten track than locking down an area that produces few top prospects.

#4. Think ahead with pipelines

If a player is coaching at a school in a relatively low-talent area, say Hawaii, but hopes to parlay success into a higher job, think of that with pipelines. There is no natural geographic match for Hawaii, but if the player intends to ultimately nab the Texas coaching job, then it's worth considering Texas for a pipeline link.

How have the pipelines gone for you so far in College Football 25? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.