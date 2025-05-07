5 dark horse Heisman Trophy candidates for 2025 ft. Carson Beck

As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Heisman Trophy will inevitably be part of the conversation. The most prestigious award in the nation is relatively up for grabs heading into the season. Among the betting favorites for the award are Texas's Arch Manning, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar.

But at this point in time, virtually anyone could still be on the radar for the Heisman Trophy. Here's a quick look at five candidates for the award who are outside the realm of the favorites, but still have a legitimate shot at the title win.

Top 5 Heisman dark horse candidates

He's no longer at Georgia, but Carson Beck could still be a Heisman hopeful at his new home in Miami. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin's teams reliably put up tons of points and play exciting football. A lefty gunslinger, Simmons is now QB1 for the Rebels. As a redshirt freshman, he showed flashes while backing up Jaxson Dart. Simmons threw for 282 yards and two scores in 32 pass attempts. He's likely to put up the kind of numbers to make him a legitimate Heisman candidate.

4. Ryan Williams, Alabama

A season ago, Kalen DeBoer's arrival was expected to re-invigorate the Alabama offense. While the Tide struggled, it's much more likely that year two is the point where Alabama's fortunes again rise. Williams, a freshman who played at age 17, caught 48 passes for 865 yards last year. He'll likely improve those numbers to the extent necessary to be a Heisman candidate.

3. DJ Lagway, Florida

Lagway took over the reins of the Florida offense in 2024 and had a wild freshman campaign. His final numbers (1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions) don't tell the full story. Lagway shows the skill set to be a great quarterback. He has to become more consistent, but if he does, he's as good as any passer in the nation.

2. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Everything said of Austin Simmons above is true of Stockton. Georgia has been a fixture near the top of college football and the Georgia QB figures to have plenty of chances to make his Heisman case. Stockton has seen more playing time than Simmons, going 57 for 83 passing for 588 yards and three scores over the past two seasons. Leading the Georgia offense should give Stockton a shot.

1. Carson Beck, QB

But perhaps the most likely of the dark horse candidates is the player Stockton replaced. Beck looked likely to climb atop the Heisman race in 2023, when he passed for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns. But Beck's 2024 wasn't as impressive, due to a struggling UGA receiving corps. He's now Miami's QB and should be surrounded by top talent in a weaker conference. Could be the Heisman winner.

What's your take on the Heisman longshots? Share your take below in our comments section!

