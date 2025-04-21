5 most deserving Big 12 players who could get picked in round one of 2025 NFL draft

The Big 12 is home to the Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona State Sun Devils, Iowa State Cyclones and more. With the 2025 draft a few days away, let's spotlight five Big 12 players who could get picked in the first round.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

5 Big 12 players who could get picked in round one of 2025 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5. Jayden Higgins, Wide Receiver, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins has the archetypical measurements of an NFL wide receiver. He's 6-foot-4 and weighs 214 pounds.

Furthermore, his fluidity, ball security and acceleration could make him a matchup nightmare at the next level. Don't be surprised if a team takes a chance on him late in the first round.

Ad

4. Jonah Savaiinaea, Offensive Tackle/Guard, Arizona

Jonah Savaiinaea featured mostly as an offensive tackle for Arizona. However, his size and toolkit appear more suitable for a guard role in the NFL.

Savaiinaea has decent lateral range in pass sets, making him a solid contributor in the department. However, his struggles as a run blocker in the Big 12 are well-documented. He's projected to be a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3. Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan is the consensus pure WR1 in this year's draft (more on Travis Hunter later). McMillan's 6-foot-4, 219-pound frame makes him an exciting pass catcher out of Arizona.

McMillan has a large catch radius, great hands and the ability to snag passes in traffic. He's a virtual lock for a top 15 pick in this year's draft.

2. Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders brought success everywhere he played as a collegiate football quarterback. Coach Prime's son thrived at Jackson State and Colorado.

Ad

He's now set to enter the NFL as arguably the best pocket passer in his class. He'll be selected in the first round; the only question is when?

1. Travis Hunter, Athlete, Colorado

Travis Hunter was the best pure athlete in college football. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner swept the wide receiver and cornerback awards for the 2024 season.

He's a lock for the top 5 in this year's draft. Any team drafting Hunter is getting a generational prospect at two of the premier positions in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place