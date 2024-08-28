5 most exciting matchups in Week 1 of college football ft. Georgia vs. Clemson

The college football season kicked off on Aug. 24 with eight teams in action. While the No. 10-ranked Florida State Seminoles - who suffered a 24-21 upset loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland - were the only ranked team in action, that won't be the case in Week 1.

Each team ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll will take the field this weekend. Take a look at the five most exciting matchups to look out for in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season below.

Five most exciting matchups in Week 1 of college football

#1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open their season with a tough test against the No. 14-ranked Clemson Tigers.

This matchup between two ranked rivals figures to be one of the most exciting games of the week. It could have huge College Football Playoff implications later in the season, as both teams are expected to contend for a postseason spot.

#2 LSU Tigers vs. USC Trojans

The No. 13-ranked LSU Tigers clash with the No. 23-ranked USC Trojans. Both teams enter the season replacing a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, as Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams left for the NFL in the offseason.

While both programs have postseason hopes, they will have to navigate tough schedules, and an early-season statement win could be big.

#3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Texas A&M Aggies

The No. 7-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the No. 20-ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

Notre Dame should be one of the main teams to benefit from an expanded postseason field, and an early-season win could go a long way to helping that case.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is in the first-year of the Mike Elko era and looking to establish themselves as contenders.

#4 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

The No. 8-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions may benefit from the expanded postseason field more than any other program.

They have consistently finished in the top-12 of the postseason rankings but never reached the College Football Playoff in the four-team era. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers have received some preseason love and could look to challenge for the Big 12 title.

#5 Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators

The No. 19-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes face the Florida Gators in a rivalry matchup.

The Hurricanes are looking to take advantage of the expanded postseason field, and a big win over an SEC foe could be key down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Gators are looking to show that they are once again ready to contend.

