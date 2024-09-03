5 formidable offenses in Week 2 of 2024 college football season ft. Georgia Bulldogs

The 2024 college football season got underway in Week 0, but only eight teams were in action. The majority of the remaining teams opened their season this past weekend. While the No.10-ranked Florida State Seminoles suffered an upset loss in the opening week, the only three ranked teams to lose in Week 1 did so against ranked opponents.

There were several teams throughout the nation who looked great on offense to open the season. Here's a look at the five most formidable offenses to watch in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season.

5 formidable offenses in Week 2 of 2024 college football season

#1: Georgia Bulldogs

The No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs had a strong offensive showing in Week 1. They found the end zone four times and had 447 yards of total offense, beating the No.14-ranked Clemson Tigers 34-3.

The Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who play in the FCS, in Week 2. Look for their offense to put a big number on the scoreboard in a game which backups should see the field.

#2: Ohio State Buckeyes

The No.2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were dominant in Week 1, blowing the Akron Zips out 52-6. They scored five offensive touchdowns and produced 404 yards of total offense.

Ohio State will face the Western Michigan Broncos in Week 2 and should be in line for another big offensive showing.

#3: Ole Miss Rebels

The No.6-ranked Ole Miss Rebels pitched a shutout in Week 1, defeating the Furman Paladins 76-0. They scored 10 offensive touchdowns and their offense accounted for 772 total yards.

Look for them to keep putting points on the board against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.

#4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The No.7-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish went to Kyle Field beat the No.20-ranked Texas A&M Aggies 23-13, silencing over 100,000 people. They scored two touchdowns and finished with 356 total yards against a tough SEC defense. Their offensive output should increase significantly against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

#5: Penn State Nittany Lions

The No.8-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions went on the road and beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 34-12. They scored five touchdowns and had 457 yards of total offense.

Penn State will face the Bowling Green Falcons in Week 2 and should have an even more impressive offensive performance.

