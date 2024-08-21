5 freshmen with the highest NIL value in 2024 ft. Nico Iamaleava 

As the NIL craze continues to sweep college football, many of the nation's most accomplished players have drawn massive NIL earnings. But other players – like those who are still unproven freshmen – are doing pretty well too. On3.com ranks players based on NIL value and while their rankings aren't exact, they are a nice snapshot for fans to get a glimpse into the dealings and figures involved with NIL deals today.

Here are five freshmen On3 projects to do well in terms of NIL value next season:

5 freshmen with the highest NIL value in 2024

Colorado freshman tackle Jordan Seaton is one of the top NIL-valued offensive linemen in the nation in 2024

#5. Jordan Seaton, Colorado OT ($835,000)

Seaton was ranked as the nation's top offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class by 247sports. At 6-foot-5 and around 290 pounds, Seaton is physical, mobile and talented. Given that Colorado's offensive line a season ago allowed 56 sacks and paved the way for just 2.3 yards per carry on the ground, Seaton certainly fills an immediate need for the Buffs.

#4. Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB ($939,000)

Sayin is another untested freshman, albeit one who had an awkward landing. Sayin chose the Crimson Tide out of high school and enrolled at Alabama in December 2023. A month later, Nick Saban retired and Sayin entered the transfer portal. The No. 3 ranked QB in the 2024 class per 247sports, Sayin then landed at Ohio State only a few days later.

#3. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska QB ($988,000)

Another talented true frosh, Dylan Raiola was 247sports' No. 2 QB in the 2024 class. Raiola always had an interesting recruitment, as he was an early Georgia commit. But in December, he officially visited Nebraska and then filled his commitment to the Cornhuskers. A January enrollee, he went through Spring Practice and is expected to start for the Huskers this season.

#2. DJ Lagway, Florida QB ($1 million)

Lagway was the top QB in the 2024 class by 247Sports' ranking. He committed in late 2022 to Florida and then held steady in that commitment. He enrolled early at UF but is still expected to sit behind veteran Graham Mertz to open the season. Lagway has massive talent and if the Gators struggle, he'll probably be on the field pretty quickly.

#1. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee QB ($1.2 million)

A redshirt freshman, Iamaleava did at least see a few snaps for the Volunteers last season. Finishing with 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns, it's clear that Iamaleava would take over sooner rather than later for the Vols. Still, the $1.2 million tag applied by On3 leaves Nico within the top 10 players in the nation in NIL value, per 247Sports. It'll be interesting to see if he lives up to that figure.

Which college football freshmen did you expect to have the top NIL earning power? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

