5 freshmen players to have in offline dynasty after latest College Football 25 patch update

After today's title update to EA Sports College Football 25, gameplay improvements across the board will be seen over the next few days. While it lacked any likeness updates for players, small tweaks were made to player attributes and badges. Also, the glitch where position change lists didn't show any freshmen players has also been fixed.

Here, let's look at a new list of five freshmen you need to have on the team in CFB25 this summer.

5 freshmen players to have in offline dynasty

#1. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)

The highest-rated rookie in the game at 84, Jeremiah Smith, is an absolute blur on the field. His 94-speed rating allows him to shred defensive players to pieces, and he can be your go-to guy when you need a few quick yards.

#2. Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia, CB)

Cornerback Ellis Robinson is the second-highest-rated true freshman at 83. As a defensive anchor for your team, Robinson is one of the quickest freshmen in the game, with a 93 speed rating. His consistency and decision-making can come in handy in big moments.

#3. Ryan Williams (Alabama, WR)

Maybe the best pure athlete on this list, Ryan Williams, shares an 81 rating with two other freshmen. With elite body control, speed to match and an ability to switch gears at the drop of a hat, he's a safe bet to get you a few yards each game.

#4. Cam Coleman (Auburn, WR)

Another standout athlete with an 81 rating is Auburn's Cam Coleman. At 6-foot-3 with a large frame, his size combined with impressive speed give him immense versatility on both the perimeter and the slot. His switchability as a role player is extremely helpful when you need a standout receiver at any spot on the field.

#5. Sammy Brown (Clemson, LB)

Brown is the last rookie to round out this list, with a matching rating of 81. His awareness on the field, ability to switch directions and read offensive routes quickly and impressive grip strength all allow him to be a force of nature on the defensive end. He's a quick, decisive, and strong player who will hold down the fort when needed.

The next season of recruiting is sure to bring a wave of incredibly talented players for you to tinker with your roster. Till then, try out these star freshmen and round out your squad.

