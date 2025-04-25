  • home icon
  5 Georgia players to watch out for in Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft ft. Jared Wilson and more

5 Georgia players to watch out for in Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft ft. Jared Wilson and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 25, 2025 22:05 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia at Texas - Source: Imagn
5 Georgia players to watch out for in Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft ft. Jared Wilson and more

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the main powerhouses in college football. The Kirby Smart-coached program regularly sends players selected in the NFL draft.

Three Bulldogs stars heard their names called on Day 1. They are Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, and Malaki Starks. Williams joined the San Francisco 49ers, Walker joined the Atlanta Falcons and Starks is the latest member of the Baltimore Ravens.

With that in mind, let's look at a handful of Georgia players likely to hear their names called on Day 2.

Five Georgia players to watch out for in Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

1. Jared Wilson, Center

Jared Wilson was the Bulldogs' starting center in the 2025 season. Wilson impressed in his line season as an undisputed starter and subsequently declared for the draft.

Mel Kiper views Wilson as this year's best center. He might not have gone off the board on Day 1, but there's scant chance he'll remain on the board deep into Day 2.

2. Smael Mondon, Linebacker

Smael Mondon thrived in Kirby Smart's defense. The versatile LB racked up at least 50 tackles and a sack per average in three years. Mondon is a talented athlete and could do a job for a playoff-hunting side in the big leagues.

3. Tate Ratledge, Guard

Tate Ratledge missed Georgia's 2021 college national championship win due to injury. He did feature in their 2022 win as the program ran it back.

Ratledge is a reliable, tough and experienced offensive guard. His skill set seems tailor-made for the modern NFL, and he'll likely be off the board early on Day 2.

4. Dylan Fairchild, Guard

Dylan Fairchild was ever-present over the past two seasons for Kirby Smart's team. He's fresh off an AP All-America second team selection in 2024. Next up for Fairchild is the potential to hear his name called on Day 2.

5. Trevor Etienne, Running Back

Trevor Etienne is the younger brother of Jaguars' RB Travis Etienne. Football runs in the family as both players were consummate professionals. Etienne is viewed as a mid to late Day 2 prospect. That should be good enough to complete Georgia's potential Day 2 picks.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Krutik Jain
