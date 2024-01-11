5 highest NIL earners in college football after 2023 season ft. Shedeur Sanders

The NIL deals era has transformed how we see an athlete's college career. Before the NIL deals, the student-athletes only profited through the education they often got free of charge. Also, they benefited less directly through the possibility of showcasing their abilities to potential suitors in the top professional leagues.

Much was set on how the system profited at the expense of the athletes, and through the use of their star power. No matter how the athletes raged against the system, suggesting that a student-athlete earn for his performances on the field continued to be blasphemous until recently.

NIL deals opened up the possibility for players to earn more than a living, way more, and to create the foundations of a financial infrastructure that can last them a lifetime. The competition for these deals is great, with the rankings ever evolving.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Let us see which players ended at the top of their financial game after the 2023 college football season.

5 highest NIL earners in college football

#1 Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

At No. 1, we have an unsurprising entrance in the form of Deion Sanders' son Shedeur. This is an expected entry into the list, considering how the Colorado Buffaloes dominated coverage of the 2023 season.

It also doesn't hurt to coast on your famous last name. Shedeur's deals are valued at $4 million, which is the second highest in college athletics. He works with brands like Google, Mercedes-Benz and Urban Outfitters.

#2 Arch Manning - Texas

Another darling of the 2023 media coverage, and a similar case to Shedeur Sanders. Manning is propelled here by his famous last name, and position as the heir of the family's football legacy.

If anything, you wonder how much he will be worth once he actually plays. His NIL deals are valued at$2.8 million, with his only reported agreement being with Panini America.

#3 Caleb Williams - USC

Williams is another unsurprising entry, as the player is widely expected to be the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will leave for the NFL with his NIL deals being valued at $2.7 million.

He worked with brands like Dr. Pepper, Playstation, Postmates, and United Airlines. He was a staple of TV commercials all season long.

#4 Jayden Daniels - LSU

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is another player who leaves for the NFL with a substantial worth of NIL deals. His deals are valued at $2.2 million, with them increasing significantly after his win of the coveted award in early December. He's reported as having worked with Raising Cane's, Powerade and Urban Outfitters.

#5 Travis Hunter - Colorado

Another member of the Colorado media machine. Despite being injured for an important part of his first season in the FBS, Hunter grew his deals to a value of $5 million. The brands with which he works include Cheez-It, 7-Eleven and American Eagle.