5 highest-rated Florida players in EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Jason Marshall 

While the Florida Gators aren't off to a great start to the 2024 season, EA Sports College Football 25 can always fix that. Players of the blockbuster game have the chance to fix any wrongs in coach Billy Napier's team.

Here's a closer look at the top five rated UF players in CF25:

Top 5 rated Florida Gators in College Football 25

Florida running back Montrell Johnson is one of the top rated Gators in College Football 25 (Image Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Elijah Badger, WR (85 overall)

A senior transfer from Arizona State, 6-foot-2 Badger was expected by EA to have a significant impact on the Gators. A season ago, Badger had 65 receptions for 713 yards. So far this year, Badger had three catches for 43 yards. Badger was rated at 91 in the speed category on CF25.

#4. Eugene Wilson, WR (86 overall)

Wilson is a 5-foot-10 sophomore who played well at UF as a freshman last season. Wilson caught 61 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. In Florida's opener this season, Wilson snagged seven passes for 50 yards. Wilson was rated with 93 speed in CF25.

#3. Montrell Johnson Jr., RB (87 overall)

Johnson, rated with 88 speed, is a standout back for the Gators. A season ago, Johnson rushed for 817 yards and five scores. He opened the 2024 season with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on a 71-yard scamper. Johnson was chosen second team All-SEC by the media during preseason. Johnson was given an 88 speed rating in College Football 25.

#2. Jake Slaughter, C (87 overall)

Slaughter, a junior center, started eight games a year ago for the Gators. While the Florida offensive line struggled on the whole, Slaughter was one of the high points of the group. After a game, Florida is 14th in the SEC in passing yardage and 15th in rushing yardage. Slaughter was given an 85 strength rating in CF25.

#1. Jason Marshall, CB (89 overall)

Marshall was a solid choice as the top-rated Florida player. In 2023, Marshall had 26 tackles and broke up 10 passes. Marshall was a third team All-SEC pick by the media in the preseason and was given a 94 speed rating by EA Sports.

Which Florida players would you have rated highest in College Football 25? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

