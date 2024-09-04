5 highest-rated Georgia Tech players in EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Jamal Haynes

College Football 25 fans are getting a life lesson from Georgia Tech. When EA Sports' blockbuster game was released, the Yellow Jackets drew barely a ripple of notice. But now, with the team 2-0, fans are starting to hop on the cyber Yellow Jackets' bandwagon.

For latecomers to the party, here are the top five Georgia Tech players, as rated in College Football 25.

5 highest-rated Georgia Tech players in EA Sports College Football 25

Georgia Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey was highly ranked by EA Sports in College Football 25. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Ahmari Harvey, CB (83)

A cornerback, Harvey had started six games over the past two seasons. But he's been a full-time starter in 2024, and EA did well to rank him highly. Through Tech's first two games, he has 11 tackles, which ties for second most on the team. Harvey also has a tackle for loss. Last season, he had 31 tackles and three interceptions.

#4. Haynes King, QB (83)

King has been a standout in the fast start for the Yellow Jackets. A transfer from Texas A&M after 2022, King showed flashes of excellence in 2023, throwing for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 737 yards and 10 more scores.

So far in 2024, he's been ridiculously efficient, completing 35 of 45 pass attempts (78%) for 421 yards and two touchdowns. King has also rushed for 91 yards and another score. EA was wise to highlight King as a standout.

#3. Romello Height, DE (85)

A multi-time transfer, Height spent 2021 and 2022 at Auburn and 2023 at USC. He had 21 tackles last season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher has seven stops and 1.5 tackles for loss in the first two games of 2024. Despite being 2-0, Tech has just one sack, so Height could still have a greater impact on the Yellow Jackets.

#2. Eric Singleton Jr., WR (85)

A freshman All-American pick last season, Singleton grabbed 48 passes for 714 yards and six scores in 2023. Surprisingly, he's off to a quiet start in 2024, with six receptions for 62 yards in Tech's first two games. He also has 45 yards rushing and a touchdown on two carries on the ground.

#1. Jamal Haynes, RB (85)

Haynes came off a sophomore season in which he rushed for 1,059 yards and seven scores while earning third-team All-ACC honors. Through two games in 2024, he hasn't disappointed. Haynes has 159 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2024. He figures to be key to Tech's long-term success.

Which Georgia Tech players did you expect to see in EA Sports' top-rated standouts from College Football 25? Share your feedback and thoughts below in our comments section!

