EA Sports College Football 25 has some very highly rated wide receivers in the game, but some could be busts in Week 1. It is important to note that if a player busts during opening week, it does not mean they will underperform the entire season.

That said, there are several reasons why some wide receivers' performances could be hindered such as an unfavorable matchup, facing a rival or competing against a team that already played in Week 0.

Here are five players that could be busts in Week 1 despite their high rating in the game.

#1 Travis Hunter

Hunter is the highest-rated wide receiver with a 95 overall, but he could disappoint in Week 1. As one of the cover athletes for College Football 25 he is coming in with a lot of confidence, but it could be too much. Players with too much confidence often become busts.

With Hunter's Colorado set to play North Dakota, he could be in for a tough time. The Bison are coming off an 11-4 season and will look to improve. If North Dakota comes out hot, they could shut down Hunter. He will likely have a good season but Week 1 could be challenging for him.

#2 Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan and Arizona will face New Mexico in Week 1 on Saturday. Although Arizona will be favored to win the matchup, New Mexico has the luxury of having played in Week 0. Since the Lobos were able to shake off the rust before most teams, Arizona could be upset and McMillan could underperform despite his 94 overall rating.

#3 Tory Horton

Tory Horton should have a good season but he has a very tough matchup in Week 1 and despite his 91 overall rating, could be one of the busts. His Rams are playing a No. 4 Texas squad with a smothering defense. If there is a week that Horton could underperform, it is this one.

#4 Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart is in an odd situation where he is the 8th highest-rated wide receiver in the game but only the second-best on his team. His 90 overall rating ranks second behind teammate Tez Johnson at 91 overall. Since he will likely get fewer targets than Johnson, Stewart could have an underwhelming Week 1.

#5 Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo is the 9th highest-rated WR in the game at 90 overall but he could be in a tough position with his Hurricanes set to face Florida in a rivalry game. Games between these two teams are often close as defenses usually come to play. It could be a challenging Week 1 for Restrepo.

