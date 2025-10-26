  • home icon
  • College Football
  5 hilarious Nico Iamaleava memes cracking up fans after Indiana defense crush UCLA in Week 9 showdown

5 hilarious Nico Iamaleava memes cracking up fans after Indiana defense crush UCLA in Week 9 showdown

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 26, 2025 00:17 GMT
NCAA Football: UCLA at Michigan State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: UCLA at Michigan State - Source: Imagn

Following his embarrassing outing against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, the internet, especially social media, has become replete with Nico Iamaleava memes. UCLA’s offense failed to score a touchdown as the quarterback completed 13 of 27 passes for 113 yards and two interceptions.

The 56-6 loss to Indiana is the Bruins’ fifth defeat this season, signaling an end to the team’s three-game winning streak. Below are our top five hilarious Nico Iamaleava memes making rounds on social media, particularly X.

5. Michael Jordan frantically waving no

A tweep, Tony Cruz, posted a small clip of Jordan frantically waving and saying “no,” along with a caption that reads:

“Iamaleava when asked to get the ball out on time.”
A dual-threat quarterback, Iamaleava was also unable to break Indiana’s defense on the ground, rushing for 28 yards in seven carries.

4. Nathan Peterman nod in a Buffalo Bills shirt

An image of Nathan Peterman in a Bills shirt is one that many Bills fans would want erased from their minds. The former NFL quarterback threw five interceptions in the first half of his starting debut in the league. This background fact provides clarity to Tech Takes AI’s caption to Peterman’s nod in a Bills shirt meme:

“Nico Iamaleava when he actually plays a competent defense.”

3. Shocked Monkey

An Indiana fan and self-described Curt Cignetti appreciator, Fred, posted the picture of an apparently shocked monkey. He drew a comparison between the monkey’s expression and Iamaleava’s reaction, going against the Hoosiers’ defense. He wrote in the caption to the meme:

“Jerry Neuheisel and Nico Iamaleava, when it’s time to play a real defense.”
2. Plastic Skeleton Chiropractor

This Nico Iamaleava meme is perhaps the most dramatic, posted by College Sports Only. The meme is a video of a chiropractor satirically imitating the manner in which online chiropractors operate with a plastic skeleton. This account then drew a parallel between this bone-breaking procedure and the way the Indiana defense played Iamaleava, writing:

“Indiana’s defense to Nico Iamaleava:”
1. Kurt Angle dive

Posted by none other than BetMGM, a clip of Kurt Angle diving into Abyss was used to describe how Indiana’s defense handled Iamaleava. The official BetMGM account, getting in on the fun with Nico Iamaleava memes, added the caption:

"Nico Iamaleava drops back to pass…” Indiana’s defense:”

Iamaleava and the Bruins will be looking to bounce back after their bye week, and they face Nebraska on Nov. 8.

