5 most impactful Alabama defensive players in 2025 ft. Qua Russaw

Alabama comes off a disappointing 9-4 campaign, but the roster remains loaded with talent. The Tide's recruiting hasn't dropped off, and with Kalen DeBoer likely more comfortable in his second season leading the team, Alabama is almost certain to be a factor in the SEC race.

Here are five defensive players to watch for the Tide.

Top 5 most impactful defensive players for Alabama in 2025

Linebacker Deontae Lawson should be a star for the Tide in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Qua Russaw

A part-time starter last year as a freshman, Russaw is likely to see a massive increase in production in 2025. At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Russaw is a speed- and physical linebacker who can dominate all facets of the game.

Last year, he had 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of interceptions. With a starting role now all but assured, Russaw will be a player to watch.

4. Tim Keenan III

There won't be many players like Keenan in the SEC. At 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, Keenan can work his way into opposing backfields in a hurry. A two-year starter at defensive tackle, Keenan had 40 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss in 2024.

Only first-round NFL pick Jihaad Campbell had more tackles for loss. Keenan figures to have a big 2025 season ahead.

3. Bray Hubbard

At 6-foot-2, Hubbard worked his way into a starting role as the 2024 season progressed. He finished with 57 tackles and tied for the team high with three interceptions.

Hubbard is a talented and unselfish player who has also contributed on special teams. Given that he was a quarterback in high school, Hubbard certainly knows what to do when he gets hold of the ball.

2. Keon Sabb

A transfer from Michigan, Sabb was a fixture for the Tide until he suffered a season-ending injury in the Tennessee game. Sabb had 39 tackles and picked off two passes, which he returned for 87 yards.

With a full season, Sabb would likely be an All-SEC-type player. His level of talent would help DeBoer's second season be more productive than his first.

1. Deontae Lawson

Lawson has been a full-time starter for two seasons and is one of the most effective linebackers in Alabama's impressive history. In his Alabama career, Lawson has racked up 194 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss.

He was a third-team All-SEC pick by the league's coaches. Lawson will likely improve a couple of notches in 2025.

What do you think of Bama's defenders for 2025? Share your take below in our comments section!

