5 most impactful Alabama offensive players in 2025 ft. Ryan Williams 

Kalen DeBoer came to Alabama to jump-start the Tide offense. After a 9-4 debut season, the stakes will be higher in 2025. The good news is that DeBoer returns some significant offensive weapons for his second season at the helm. Here's a rundown of the likely top contributors for the Tide in 2025.

5 most impactful offensive players for Alabama in 2025

Massive tackle Kadyn Proctor will be a top lineman in 2025 with Alabama. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Kadyn Proctor, OL

At 6-foot-7 and sometimes as big as 360 pounds, Proctor is the kind of offensive tackle that power teams consistently seek. Proctor played his freshman season at Bama, transferred to Iowa, but then returned to Alabama for the 2024 season. He was a second team All-SEC pick on the basis of his play. He's massive, athletic and getting better by the game. What's not to love?

4. Ty Simpson, QB

Put an asterisk by this pick, because whoever ends up being the Tide QB is the key player. Simpson is the veteran who is the early leader in that competition. A redshirt junior, Simpson has gone 29 for 50 for 381 yards in this Alabama career. He has also rushed 22 times for 130 yards and three scores. Simpson looks ready, but time will tell if he ends up as QB1 for the Tide in 2025.

3. Jamarion Miller, RB

Miller worked his way up the depth chart in three seasons with Alabama. He became the feature back in 2024 and rushed for 668 yards and seven touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 Miller is durable and physical and should be up for another strong season. With a year in DeBoer's system and a stout offensive line in front of him, a 1,000 yard campaign in 2025 would not be surprising.

2. Germie Bernard, WR

Bernard started his career at Michigan State, went to Washington, then followed DeBoer to Alabama. Last year, he had 50 catches for 794 yards. At 6-foot-1 and just over 200 yards, Bernard can play on the outside or in the middle of the field. He was a valuable weapon a year ago and could be a 1,000 yard receiver this season, depending on the production from another target.

1. Ryan Williams, WR

Williams was an astonishingly athletic freshman at age 17 in the SEC. He had 48 catches for 865 yards and eight scores. He rushed for two more touchdowns. Williams had a touchdown in each of his first five games played. He had some ups and downs against more experienced and physical defenses, but with another year under his belt, Williams might be the most electric WR in football today.

What do you think of Alabama's offensive outlook for 2025? Share your take on the Tide below in our comments section!

