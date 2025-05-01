5 most impactful Georgia offensive players in 2025 ft. Gunner Stockton

An 11-3 season for Georgia in 2024 ended in a CFP loss to Notre Dame. But Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have a bevy of offensive standouts heading into the 2025 season. Off a season of averaging 31.5 points per game, Georgia looks capable of much more in 2025. Here's the most significant playmakers on the Bulldog offense.

Top 5 most impactful Georgia offensive players for 2025

Zachariah Branch was an impressive factor in spring practice for the Bulldogs. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Gunner Stockton, QB

With Carson Beck moving on to Miami, Stockton is the apparent QB1 for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-1 Stockton has completed 57 of 83 passes for 588 yards with three touchdowns against two interceptions. But life as a starter will be very different than as a backup. Stockton is likely to begin the season as the starter, but Georgia has depth behind him.

4. Oscar Delp, TE

A massive 6-foot-5 tight end, Delp has probably been underused in his Georgia career. He has caught eight touchdowns. Last year, he had 21 catches for 248 yards and four scores. Delp will be a red-zone weapon and a significant threat to SEC opponents to make plays in the middle of the field. Given the improved wide receiver position, Delp could see many more playmaking activities.

3. Dillon Bell, WR

A 6-foot-1 playmaker, Bell has caught nine touchdows in his Georgia career. Last year, he had 43 catches for 466 yards. With top targets Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett both being seniors, Bell figures to step into a bigger role. He'll need to be more consistent to help redeem a fairly shaking receiving corps, although he'll have some quality help.

2. Nate Frazier, RB

A freshman running back from California, Frazier was the leading rusher in a time-split in the Bulldog backfield a year ago. He finished with 671 yards and eight touchdowns. At one point, Frazier had a touchdown in five straight games. With a year of experience, Frazier could well be a 1,000 yard rusher for the Bulldogs in 2025.

1. Zechariah Branch, WR

A speedy receiver who transferred in from USC, Branch has the kind of explosion that the Bulldog offense missed in 2024. Branch had 47 catches for 503 yards a year ago. Branch also returned a kick and a punt for touchdowns in 2023. He's just 5-foot-10, but Branch has that top-shelf speed and elusiveness that Georgia needs.

Branch on one side of the field should help Bell get open on the other side or Delph get open in the middle of the field. Georgia was solid a year ago, but with Branch at the forefront, the Bulldogs could be explosive.

What do you think of Georgia's offense for 2025? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

