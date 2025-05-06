5 most impactful Ohio State defensive players in 2025 ft. Caleb Downs

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the defending national champions, but still have work to do ahead of the 2025 season. Nowhere is that more true than on defense, where the Buckeyes will have to break in eight new starters. But the cupboard is hardly bare for the Buckeyes. Here's the rundown on Ohio State's defensive standouts for 2025.

Top 5 most impactful Ohio State defense players for 2025

Sonny Styles returns to Ohio State off an impressive 2024 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Caden Curry

A veteran defensive end stuck behind Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau, Curry will finally get his shot in 2025. Last season, he had 22 tackles, including 2.5 sacks off the bench. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound end might not be able to quite fill the massive shoes of those who were ahead of him on the depth chart, but he could have a big 2025 season.

Arvell Reese

Reese played well behind NFL talent as well, making 43 tackles in 2024, including 3.5 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-4 junior is a solid defender, able to use his size to fill the box against the run or to drop in coverage if needed. His experience in 2024 prepared Reese to step up into a bigger role and it won't be surprising if he's a star at Ohio State in 2025.

Davison Igbinosun

A 6-foot-2 cornerback, Igbinosun played well at Ole Miss in 2022 as a freshman before joining the Buckeyes. Over the past two seasons, Igbinosun has 104 tackles and broke up 16 passes, including a pair of interceptions in 2024. He's the sort of rangy but speedy corner that only the best teams in college football can add to a roster. He'll be a credit to OSU in 2025.

Sonny Styles

Styles moved from safety to linebacker ahead of the 2024 season and saw immediate results. He ended 2024 with 100 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and six QB sacks. Styles also broke up five passes. Bulked up to 235 pounds, Styles is as good of a linebacker as any in the nation. He's on pace for an impressive 2025 season.

Caleb Downs

Downs transferred in from Alabama after a 2023 freshman season in which he led the Tide in tackles. Downs had 82 tackles for the Buckeyes in 2024 and broke up eight passes, including a pair of interceptions. Downs is also an elite punt returner, returning one for a touchdown against Indiana. Not only is Downs a top Buckeye, he's on the watch list for nearly every major defensive award in college football.

What do you think of the top OSU defenders for next season? Share your take below in our comments section on the Buckeyes chances moving forward.

