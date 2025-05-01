5 most impactful Ohio State offensive players in 2025 ft. Jeremiah Smith

Off a nation title, Ohio State can only move one direction in 2025. The good news is that Ryan Day's team has plenty of standout playmakers to stem the tide of any decline. It's hard to say whether the Buckeyes can equal the 35.7 points per game they scored a season ago. But there's reason for otpimism. Here's a rundown of five offensive players to watch.
Top 5 impactful offensive players for Ohio State in 2025
5. James Peoples, RB
A season ago, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson carried the ball for the Buckeyes. Now both have been second-round picks in the NFL Draft, and Peoples is the next man up. As a 5-foot-10 freshman from Texas, Peoples rushed 49 times for 197 yards and two scores. It's likely that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes split time at running back, but Peoples is the likely day one starter.
4. Max Klare, TE
Gee Scott did a fine job at tight end a year ago and Ohio State dipped into the transfer portal to nab Max Klare from Purdue. Klare had 51 catches for 685 yards and four scores last season. The 6-foot-4 junior could be one of the best tight ends in the nation in 2025. He was the top receiver at Purdue, but at Ohio State, he'll be supported by one of the nation's top receiving units.
3. Julian Sayin, QB
Sayin, a one-time Alabama recruit, is the next man up for the Buckeyes. Sayin was 5 for 12 for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Buckeyes last year. A strong-armed 6-foot-1 passer from California, Sayin will get the first shot to replace Ryan Howard in the Buckeye backfield. His career is uncertain, but he's full of potential and should be well supported by his supporting cast.
2. Carnell Tate, WR
A 6-foot-3 junior, Tate took off in a sophomore season as the number three target behind Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. He finished with 52 catches for 733 yards and four scores. Tate is a capable outside target, but is speedy enough to work the middle of the field as needed. While Egbuka is now in the NFL, Tate has plenty of support.
1. Jeremiah Smith, WR
Perhaps the best freshman in college football history, all the 6-foot-3 Smith did was catch 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith caught a touchdown in each of his first seven games. He had five 100 yards games, including a 187-yard, two-touchdown game against Oregon in the CFP. If Smith had been eligible, he would have been a top NFL prospect. Instead, he'll be a star at OSU.
