5 most impactful Oregon Ducks offensive players in 2025 ft. Makhi Hughes

Oregon had an undefeated season until the Ducks met Ohio State in the CFP last January. But despite some significant NFL Draft losses, Oregon still has an outstanding roster heading into the 2025 season. Dan Lanning has a squad that might top last year's 34.9 points per game. Here's a rundown on the top five impactful offensive players of 2025.

Top 5 most impactful Oregon offensive players in 2025

QB Dante Moore will be a key component in Oregon's 2025 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Iapani Laloulu, C

Oregon has consistently fielded one of the nation's best offensive lines. A holdover from last year's group is Laloulu, who made the move from guard to center early in the 2024 season. The junior has found his positional home after an All-Big Ten honorable mention season. Laloulu figues to be a steady presence in the middle of the Oregon offensive line.

4. Dante Moore, QB

A transfer from UCLA, Moore saw significant action as a Bruin freshman in 2023. Moore passed for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Now in his second season at Oregon, Moore is probably ready to assume a larger role. Last year, he was just 7-for-8 in minimal action off the bench. But he's the likely starter this year for the Ducks and is likely to produce an explosive season.

3. Kenyon Sadiq, TE

Sadiq sat behind Terrance Ferguson, but is now ready to be the main man at tight end. He had 24 catches for 308 yards and a pair of scores off the bench last season. His production and the good work of the Oregon offense in establishing Ferguson suggests that Sadiq could likely double his production in 2025. He's likely to be an integral part of the offense.

2. Evan Stewart, WR

Tez Johnson and Trae Holder were both seniors, which makes Stewart the top receiver on the 2025 roster. Stewart transferred in from Texas A&M and had 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns for the Ducks. The senior receiver now has 139 career catches for 1,776 yards. Stewart is at his best working in the slot and Oregon has enough talent to free him up for a potential 1,000 yard season.

1. Makhi Hughes, RB

An absolute home run of a transfer portal grab, Hughes was a star at Tulane and figures to be an immediate impact player with the Ducks. In two seasons at Tulane, Hughes rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had 14 100+ yard games with the Green Wave and figures to bring his game-breaking speed and experience to bear in the Big Ten. Hughes may have an amazing 2025 season.

What do you think of Oregon's roster for 2025? Share your take on the Ducks' playmakers below in our comments section!

