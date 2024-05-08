5 interesting facts about Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban’s husband Adam Setas ft. First date confusion

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is a popular figure in the world of college football. She also engages with fans online and shares her thoughts and important moments on several social media platforms. However, Kristen’s husband, Adam Setas, is not as forthcoming online as his wife.

Kristen and Adam tied the knot in 2015 and have known each other for almost their entire lives. They have made memorable memories together and have talked about them in the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But still, there is a lot to know about Kristen Saban's husband. So, let's learn five interesting facts about Adam Setas, featuring the couple’s confusion and confession about their first date.

5 interesting facts about Kristen Saban’s husband Adam Setas

#1 Kristen and Adam met when they were in preschool

Kristen and Adam have known each other since they were five years old. The two were neighbors in East Lansing when their mothers would take turns carpooling the two to preschool.

#2 Adam Setas could not remember his first date with Kristen

First dates are some of the most important yet slightly stressful parts of dating for many. While some may ace their first dates, others do not feel the same.

"Our first date—well, what I thought was our first date—was freshman year after orientation," Adam said, according to AL.com.

Nick Saban’s daughter confessed that she was nervous to meet him.

"I consider the first date to be when he took me to Five in Tuscaloosa about a month before we decided to be a couple," Kristen said. "It felt more like a first date - lots of nerves, I changed my outfit probably 10 times before he picked me up, I called my mom and sister-in-law to keep me calm ... I was super nervous! But it was because I knew I really liked him."

This shows that the two kept in touch since they were children but didn’t reconnect until they attended the University of Alabama together.

#3 Kristen Saban’s husband played hockey at Alabama

After their date, the two became busy with their lives in college. Kristen joined a sorority, while Adam played hockey for the university. Growing up in Michigan, he played hockey at Lansing Catholic High School as well. Kristen Saban’s husband played three seasons at Alabama and tallied 23 points, seven goals and 16 assists in 66 games.

#4 Setas proposed to Saban after dating for a year

Adam Setas and Kristen Saban reconnected after their first date and started dating each other romantically. They moved to Birmingham, with Kristen accepting a position at the Bruno Event Team and Adam accepting a job at Merrill Lynch.

Kristen Saban's husband was creative and grand with his proposal and recounted the entire story to AL.com in 2015.

"I came up with this grand plan for my car to break down and she would have come get me," Adam said.

He thought that his intention to marry Saban was unknown to her, but that was not true. Saban was not surprised and said yes to him in late June of 2014.

#5 Adam Setas thinks Nick Saban is funny

When the couple got married, Nick Saban said during the speech that he was proud to have Adam as part of the family. Kristen Saban’s husband said that he loved hanging out with his father-in-law and finds him extremely funny.

"We hang out like any other son and father-in-law would," Adam Setas said. "He is really, really good at golf. He always wins.

"He is just so funny... he's silly. Kristen says she is the one who made him funny."

Would you want to see more of Nick Saban and Kristen Saban's husband? Let us know in the comments below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback