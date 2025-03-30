5 key prospects to watch out for at Colorado pro day ft. Shedeur Sanders

With the NFL draft less than a month away, 16 former Buffaloes will work out at the Colorado pro day. While quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter dominate the headlines, they are far from the only two players expected to be selected in the draft.

The “NFL Showcase” will be held on Friday at the school’s indoor practice facility. The occasion will likely be the only workout for Shedeur and Hunter ahead of the draft, while players like Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and LaVonta Bentley have been through multiple workouts.

While there will be many interesting cases in Boulder on Friday, here are five prospects to follow closely on the showcase.

5 key prospects to follow at Colorado pro day

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig was the leader of the Colorado secondary in 2024. - Source: Imagn

#5, Shilo Sanders, Safety

Going through a much different process than brother Shedeur, Shilo Sanders has been working out with strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey to improve his performance in predraft workouts.

With Shilo considered a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent, the Colorado pro day will be his final chance to work his way up on draft boards. Will it be enough to turn the safety into a higher pick?

#4, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Safety

Another safety who will be showing off his skills with the expectation of improving his draft position. CU coach Deion Sanders has lauded Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig as a prospect. With 93 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception as a senior, he performed well on the field.

Having a strong workout at the Colorado pro day, after getting snubbed from the NFL scouting combine, could push him up NFL draft boards.

#3, Jimmy Horn Jr., Wide Receiver

Probably no Buffaloes player has helped himself more than Jimmy Horn Jr. in the predraft process. The wide receiver worked well at the combine, but his time in the 40 wasn’t as fast as expected in Indy (4.46).

Horn’s speed was one of his biggest assets in his college career, so having a better time at the Colorado pro day could give him one final push ahead of the draft.

#2, Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Expected to go in the top five in the NFL draft, Travis Hunter doesn’t need to work out in Boulder. In fact, he could still decide to skip the on-field workouts.

But at this time, he is expected to participate, and watching an elite athlete like Hunter will always be interesting at this type of event. Hunter has also insisted on playing both ways in the pros, so maybe fans can get a better idea of where teams stand on his NFL position by next weekend.

#1, Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback

Amid reports of a potential draft slide, Shedeur Sanders will work out in front of scouts for the first time this season. Sanders is still considered one of the top quarterbacks, but there are reportedly some questions about his attitude and arm strength.

There might be some answers on the latter at the Colorado pro day, as he will be able to show his arm and accuracy with his former teammates for one last time. A good workout could secure a top-five landing spot in April’s NFL draft.

