5 key takeaways from Nebraska's 2024 Spring game 

Last weekend, Nebraska's spring game closed out the Huskers' spring practice. Spring game scrimmages are always hard to read-- if one group of players shines, another is getting outplayed. But allowing for the competitiveness of a team playing against itself, there are still some clear outcomes from the Nebraska spring game.

Here are five takeaways from the Nebraska spring game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 key takeaways from Nebraska's spring game

Nebraska and coach Matt Rhule recently wrapped up spring practice.

1. Dylan Raiola looks like he's that guy at quarterback.

Nebraska's legacy of recent struggles could come to an end if highly touted QB Dylan Raiola is ready to be a top-flight passer. The spring game certainly boded well on that front. Playing for both the red and white teams, Raiola finished 16 for 22 passing for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was well-protected, taking no sacks. He found a bevy of good receivers and looks like a clear QB1.

2. The other QBs were pretty good too.

Raiola's competition at the QB position didn't have a bad day either. Heinrich Haarberg was 8 for 13 for 161 yards and a pair of scores. Freshman Daniel Kaelin was 9 for 16 for 91 yards. Lower depth chart guys even made a few nice plays. If Raiola is hurt or unable to play, Nebraska is in better shape than it has been with many recent QB2s.

3. The tight ends had a big game.

If Nebraska is going to throw, somebody will have to catch it. Returning to their run-heavy tradition, Nebraska hasn't always used the tight ends in the passing game. That could be changing. Thomas Fidone had three catches for 45 yards and a score. Nate Boerkircher had three grabs for 65 yards. Ian Flynt had a 27-yard catch. Nebraska has plenty to work with at tight end.

4. Is the O-line that much better (or is the pass rush that bad)?

Over the last few seasons, Nebraska's pass protection has left something to be desired. The Huskers finished tied for 9th, 11th, and 11th in the Big Ten in sacks allowed over the past three seasons. And yet, the Spring game, with rules allowing touch sacks on the QBs, resulted in just one QB sack.

As with some many facets of the spring game, there's room to figure out multiple causes. Maybe the offensive line is that improved. If so, there's a massive boost in fortune for the Nebraska offense. Raiola, a veteran corps of pass catchers and time to throw the ball adds up to a scoring punch.

Or it could mean NU's pass rush is something awful. Nebraska has been 12th, 10th, and then 6th in sacks over the last three years. The obvious trend is that it was an awful pass rush, but it has been showing consistent improvement. However, a step back would be a big step back in an increasingly pass-heavy Big Ten.

5. The kicking game could be ugly.

Tristan Alvano was just 9 for 15 on field goals a year ago. The spring game did nothing to allay fears that he's going to be an issue. Alvano connected on just one of three kicks, including a 32-yard miss. For a team trying to be competitive in a tough league, Nebraska absolutely cannot afford to leave points on the field. The Huskers have to get Alvano kicking more consistently-- or make a change.

What stood out to you from the Nebraska spring game? We'd love to have you join in the conversation below in our comments section!