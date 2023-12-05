5 Kyle McCord replacements as Ohio State QB ft. Arch Manning, Dillon Gabriel, Cam Ward and more

The search for a replacement for Kyle McCord is going to be interesting, as the junior quarterback shockingly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this afternoon. Who do the Ohio State Buckeyes turn to under center?

Let's discuss five potential quarterbacks who can be under center in Columbus next season.

#1: Arch Manning

Arch Manning is the youngest player on this list and is an exciting option. The rumor mill has been that Quinn Ewers is looking to return to the Texas Longhorns next season and that would make things difficult for Manning.

He redshirted his freshman season and that would be two consecutive seasons of not being on the field. Ohio State will make things incredible for him as they are going to be one of the top passing teams in the country.

#2: Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel is looking for a new home after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal from the Oklahoma Sooners. With one year of eligibility, he will be a great fit to bridge and take them over the hump against Michigan.

This season, he went 266-of-384 (69.3 completion percentage) for 3,660 yards with 30 touchdowns to six interceptions. Gabriel can be a strong fit, with some incredible skill position players and a coach like Ryan Day doing exceptionally well.

#3: Cameron Ward

With Cameron Ward leaving the Washington State Cougars, seeing him replace Kyle McCord seems like a perfect fit. Ward finished the season going 323-of-485 (66.6 completion percentage) for 3,735 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Giving him some playmakers out wide will only make him better and a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

#4: Brock Vandagriff

It was also announced today that Georgia Bulldogs' backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff was also entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Since joining the Bulldogs, he is 12-of-21 (57.1 completion percentage) for 165 yards with a pair of touchdown passes.

This move signifies that Carson Beck is likely returning and would give the Buckeyes an experienced quarterback.

#5: Devin Brown

Devin Brown is the current backup quarterback behind Kyle McCord, so this could be a time to elevate him, as Ryan Day saw something in him to put him there. He rarely has seen the field as he has gone 12-of-22 (54.5 completion percentage) for 197 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

He will get a shot as he will likely be the starting quarterback in the Cotton Bowl against the Missouri Tigers. This will show what he can do against one of the top programs in college football.