5 late-round 2024 NFL Draft stars from Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines came off a national championship and had a big weekedn in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A total of 13 Wolverine players were taken in the Draft, the most of any school. While QB JJ McCarthy went in the first round, many Michigan standouts went later. Here are five potential UM stars who were chosen in the late rounds of the 2024 Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Late-round players from Michigan

Michigan TE AJ Banner was a fourth round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A.J. Barner, TE, Seahawks

A transfer from Indiana before the 2023 season, Barner was a fourth round draft pick by Seattle with the 121st overall selection.

At six-foot-six and 251 pounds, Barner is impressive in space. He has 4.8-second speed in the 40-yard dash and caught 64 passes in college for 610 yards and five touchdowns.

Barner has never had a banner season, topping out at 28 catches in his junior year at Indiana. But he's skilled and fast enough to have an impact. He's a solid blocker, so his NFL future is probably based largely on his versatility at tight end.

The Seahawks offense is diverse enough to allow Barner some opportunities. He's unlikely to lead the league in receiving, but between his solid skills there and his blocking, Seattle will use him. It's worth noting that Seattle's special teams coach is Jay Harbaugh, who knows Barner from that capacity at UM.

Trevor Keegan, OG, Eagles

Keegan was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the draft with the 172nd pick. He was recruited to UM as a tackle but moved inside to left guard, where he started the last three seasons. He was a All-Big Ten each of the last two seasons and was a captain in his senior year at UM.

Keegan is over six-foot-five and weighs just under 310 pounds. He's only a 5.24-second runner in the 40-yard dash. He made his reputation at UM as a guy who blocked in the trenches to spring the powerful UM rushing attack.

The questions regarding Keegan in the NFL will revolve around his ability to handle elite athleticism. The Eagles will work him into their rotation as a goal-line or short-yardage blocker and may be able to find him additional work if he can adapt to the speed of the NFL.

Keegan is tough up front, which could make him an unheralded contributor in the NFL.

Michael Barrett, LB, Panthers

A seventh round pick by Carolina with the 240th pick, Barrett could be an under-the-radar standout with the Panthers.

A six-year player at Michigan, Barrett was a three-year starter who earned third-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2022 and 2023. He had 208 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and six pass break ups in his Michigan career.

The concern with Barrett is that he's only five-foot-11 and 232 pounds. He runs a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, but Barrett's lack of size will concern many NFL teams. He's built more like a safety than a linebacker. He's probably a special teams guy first at the NFL level.

However, Carolina is badly in need of winners. Aside from needing any contributing players off a 2-15 season, the Panthers will have to make a culture change. A player like Barrett might be undersized, but he's used to winning. His intensity and leadership could make him an underrated favorite in Carolina.

LaDarius Henderson, OG, Texans

Henderson was chosen by Houston in the seventh round of the draft with the 249th overall pick.

A three-year stater at Arizona State before he transferred to UM, Henderson has played both left guard and left tackle in his career. That versatility probably got him into the NFL.

Henderson has 39 career starts, 20 at tackle and 19 at guard. He was first-team All-Big Ten in 2023. At six-foot-four and 310 pounds, Henderson has impressive size. He sprained an ankle at the Combine, and thus did not run a 40-yard dash.

Unlike many mid-level prospects, Henderson doesn't have a real specialty. He can play inside or outside. He can play in a spread system or a drop-back passing attack. Henderson's versatility would allow him a shot anywhere, and if he can protect CJ Stroud, Houston would end up happy.

Jaylen Harrell, DE, Titans

Harrell was chosen by Tennessee in the seventh round with the 252nd pick of the draft. He was a two-year starter at Michigan and managed 61 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss. He had 7.5 sacks in 2023 for the Michigan Wolverines.

Harrell might be a bit undersized as an NFL edge rusher at under six-foot-four and 250 pounds. He clocked in at 4.68 seconds in the 40 yard dash at pro day.

The Titans chose Harrell to get after passers in perhaps the NFL's most promising division of young QBs. With Anthony Richardson, Trevor Lawrence and CJ Stroud to battle, pass rushers are at a premium. The Titans will certainly give Harrell a long look and a genuine opportunity.

Which late-round Michigan selections from the 2024 NFL Draft will stick in the NFL? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section below.