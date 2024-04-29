5 late-round NFL draft stars from AAC who could be the next big thing ft. Michael Pratt

As the NFL draft closed out, it was clear that the American Athletic Conference put forth more than its fair share of stars. Even with many of them going late in the draft, even the players at the bottom of the draft can become standouts.

Here are five AAC players who became late-round picks who are worth watching.

5 late-round 2024 NFL draft stars from AAC

#1, Michael Pratt, Tulane QB, Packers

In four seasons starting at Tulane, Pratt passed for 9,603 yards and 90 touchdowns. He rushed for another 1,145 yards and 28 scores. Pratt has battled injuries, and some aren't thrilled with his arm strength. But he's had a fair amount of success with some overmatched rosters.

Green Bay took Pratt in the seventh round with the 245th pick. While the Packers have Jordan Love ready at QB1, the Packers have never failed to spot an underrated QB prospect. When Pratt's opportunity comes, watch for him to grab it.

#2, Jordan Magee, Temple LB, Commanders

Magee developed into an excellent tackling linebacker at Temple. A team captain in his last two seasons, he had 166 stops and 23 tackles for loss over that period. At 6-foot-1 and a bit under 230 pounds, he's slightly undersized for the NFL. But Magee's 4.5-second 40-yard dash speed and intensity will get him meaningful action.

Washington picked up Magee in the fifth round with the 139th pick. Bobby Wagner is the short-term starter, but Washington hopes to develop Magee. It doesn't hurt that he's from nearby Delaware and will play NFL football virtually in the backyard of his youth.

#3, Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane WR, Titans

Jackson caught 109 passes for 1,743 yards and 17 scores at Tulane. He never had an amazing season, but his 4.42-second 40 makes him a prospect. He can use his speed to play on special teams as a punt returner and to work from being an occasional slot target to a contributing receiver.

Jackson was picked up by the Titans in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Tennessee can use him as a special teams guy from day one. Behind DeAndre Hopkins, there's plenty of room for contributing receivers in Tennessee. Jackson's opportunity will come.

#4, Tejhuan Palmer, UAB WR, Cardinals

Palmer is an out-of-nowhere target. He played at Snow College in Utah before catching on at UAB. A two-year starter, he had 858 yards and seven scores in 2023. Palmer is over 6-1 and 210 pounds and still runs a 4.45 40. He's a work in progress, but an intriguing one.

Arizona nabbed Palmer in the sixth round with the 191st pick. The Cardinals will probably take his development slowly, as he still needs plenty of coaching. Palmer's upside is undeniable and he could plausibly be one of the surprise finds of the 2024 NFL draft class.

#5, Luke McCaffrey, Rice WR, Commanders

If McCaffrey's name sounds familiar, it's not an accident. He's the son of legendary WR Ed McCaffrey and brother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. Luke began his football career at Nebraska but didn't see the field enough and ended up at Rice. He also was a quarterback. Moved to WR, he caught 131 passes for 1,732 yards and 19 scores in two years. Almost like playing receiver was in his blood.

Washington took McCaffrey with the 100th pick, the final pick of the third round. He was the highest-drafted AAC player and is probably the one with the brightest future. He's over 6-foot-1, just over 200 pounds, and has 4.46-second speed in the 40. He's still learning the position, but Washington made a good NFL draft gamble.

