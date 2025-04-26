5 late-round NFL draft stars from Ohio State on Day 3 ft. Will Howard

Winning the NCAA Championships puts you in the national spotlight, and that's exactly what has happened with the Ohio State Buckeyes as they tied the program record with seven drafted players in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive guard Donovan Jackson, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and Josh Simmons closed the first round action for Ohio State. On Friday, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson and JT Tuimoloau were also drafted, taking the selection to seven. None of the Buckeyes stars got picked in the third round.

On Saturday, four more rounds will be conducted, and there are still several Ohio State stars remaining to get picked. Let's see the top five of them.

5 Ohio State stars likely to get drafted on final day

1) Jack Sawyer, DE

Sawyer was expected to get picked inside the first three rounds, but in the NFL draft, anything can happen. As such, he will be a premium candidate in the fourth round for teams looking to add depth on defensive end.

Sawyer was a second-team All-Big Ten and led the team with three forced fumbles last season. He was the Buckeyes' captain and was named the Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP. He started all 16 games for the national champions, registering 59 tackles, nine sacks and an interception.

2) Will Howard, QB

Howard remained poised under center throughout the college football playoffs in the Buckeyes dominant run.

That ability should help him get drafted in the fourth round after he finished the year completing 309-of-423 passes for 4,010 yards, 35 TDs and 10 INTs. He was the Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP, completing 24-of-33 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Howard was also crowned the National Championship Offensive MVP, registering 231 passing yards and two TDs.

3) Lathan Ransom, S

Ranson should also have been picked by now, but he will be a top safety option when the fourth round kicks off on Saturday. He was First-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and led the team with three forced fumbles.

In the Ohio State's championship run, Ransom played 15 games, recording 76 tackles, nine TFLs with one sack and one interception.

4) Denzel Burke, CB

The 6-foot-1, 193 corner will be in business during the fourth round for teams looking to add depth to the position.

Burke played all 16 games for the Buckeyes, registering 48 tackles and three TFLs, while leading the team with two interceptions.

5) Ty Hamilton, DT

Another defensive standout from Columbus who should get drafted on the final day of the 2025 NFL draft is Hamilton, who was All-Big Ten player in 2024, which saw him record 51 tackles, six TFLs with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Hamilton could be drafted in the fourth round and if not should be picked in the fifth.

