College Football 25 heavily favors offense, and as a result, many defensive plays are underpowered. The developers of CFB 25 have made it easier for players to score and harder to prevent those plays.

There are hundreds of defensive plays and variants of those plays across the many playbooks in CFB 25. As a result, it is challenging for new players to figure out which plays to use and which to avoid. Since the game favors offense, the best plays give the defense a chance to adapt.

So, the worst defensive plays typically have few audible options or modifications available to players.

That said, there are no plays in the playbook that never work and should not be used under any circumstances. All plays have their uses, so it is better to think of it as if some plays are bad in certain situations. That is what we are going to focus on here.

5 least powerful defensive plays in CFB 25

#1. Man coverage is weak vs running plays

Man coverage is a popular option in the real world and the NFL specifically, but in CFB 25, it is not effective on many plays. These defensive plays are designed to prevent huge yardage gains by covering every player.

However, since every receiver is covered, it leaves a lot of open space for the running back to pick up yardage through the middle of the field.

#2. Blitz plays are very dangerous

Lots of players enjoy running blitz plays because it is satisfying to sack the quarterback. That said, they are very risky and should be used sparsely. If you are unsuccessful on a blitz and get blocked, it leaves a lot of open space for receivers to make big plays.

#3. Cover 1 is bad vs passing plays

Cover 1 should not be used against passing plays because it is specifically designed to stop the run. It uses a middle zone that leaves more open space on the outside of the field. As a result, if a pass is thrown, the receiver has a lot of space to run with the ball.

#4. Cover 2 is bad vs running plays

They will use inside leverage in a Cover 2 defense since they lack interior help. With more guys on the outside, if the running back breaks past the defensive line, they have plenty of room to run until a defender catches them.

#5. Cover 3 is weakening the seams

Cover 3 is generally a safe option, but it weakens up the seams. As a result, teams with good tight ends can exploit this part of the field and make big plays.

