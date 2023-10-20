5 longest winning streaks in Big 12 history ft the Oklahoma Sooners, the Texas Longhorns, and more

The Big 12 conference is a part of the Power 5 conferences in the world of college football. It was formed in 1994, and the first season of the conference began in 1886. Today, the Big 12 conference comprises 14 programs that play college football under its banner.

Last season, the Big 12 conference game was played between the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs. The Wildcats went on to beat TCU 31-28 and clinch the Big 12 conference title.

This year, the standings are a bit different. The Oklahoma Sooners stand at the top of the table, unbeaten with a six-game winning streak. The Sooners last won the conference in 2020 and will look forward to emerging as champions this season.

Here, we look at the fove longest-winning streaks in the Big 12 conference's history.

Longest winning streaks in Big 12 history

Here are the top five:

#5 The BYU Cougars (25 games)

In the 1980s, the BYU Cougars went on to secure a 25-game winning streak under then-coach LaVell Edwards. It began with the Cougars winning the 1983 Holiday Bowl, beating the Missouri Tigers 17-21.

Following the win, Edwards led the team to an undefeated campaign in 1984. BYU went on to secure their first and only national championship by beating the Michigan Wolverines. Their streak continued until UCLA ended it in week 2 of the 1985 season.

#4 The Oklahoma Sooners (28 games)

In 1973, Barry Switzer took over as the coach of the Oklahoma Sooners after Chuck Fairbanks joined the New England Patriots.

Back then, they were a part of the Big 8 Conference. Switzer led Oklahoma to an undefeated season, which ended with them winning the conference title.

They continued to remain unbeaten the next season as well and were crowned the 1974 national champions. Their 28-game winning streak came to an end after a regular season defeat to Kansas State in 1975.

#3 Texas Longhorns (30 games)

In the 1968 season, the Texas Longhorns began their journey of recording an incredible 30-game win streak in the world of college football. Under then-coach Darrell Royal, the Longhorns started their streak with a win over Oklahoma State that season.

The next season, Texas continued to remain unbeaten and was named the consensus national champion. Unfortunately, their winning streak came to an end after losing the 1971 Cotton Bowl to Notre Dame.

#2 Oklahoma Sooners (31 games)

Oklahoma had another long 31-game winning streak that began during the 1948 campaign and continued until 1950. The Kentucky Wildcats emerged victorious in their game against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl, bringing an end to their long-running winning streak.

#1 Oklahoma Sooners (47 games)

Another incredible moment in the world of college football was when Oklahoma embarked on a 47-game winning streak that began in the 1953 season.

The Sooners remained unbeaten in nearly four seasons. It came to an end, though, following a defeat to Notre Dame in the 1957 regular season.