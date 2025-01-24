5 major transfer portal blows faced by Notre Dame following the CFP natty loss ft. Rocco Spindler

Notre Dame reached the CFP championship game but is now feeling the effects of the transfer portal. A post-CFP wave of offensive line transfers has hit the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame will have some issues on the offensive line, but other concerns have arisen via portal losses.

Here are the five biggest portal losses Notre Dame has faced to this point.

5 major transfer portal blows faced by Notre Dame

Wide receiver Jayden Thomas is another Notre Dame portal entrant. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Ty Chan, T

A four-star prospect from Massachusetts, Ty Chan redshirted in 2023 and saw action as a reserve and on special teams in 2024. Granted, he wasn't seeing a ton of action with the Irish, but he was a clear part of the program's future on the offensive line and may well have seen significant action in 2025, given the other offensive linemen who are departing the program.

4. Jayden Thomas, WR

A 6-foot-2 senior receiver from Georgia, Jayden Thomas started seven games in 2022 and five more in 2023. That 2022 season seemed to have Thomas on the road to stardom. He caught 25 passes for 362 yards and again, saw starting action for half the season. But his catch and yardage stats declined in each of the last two seasons. But an experienced target is a significant loss for the Irish passing game.

3. Sam Pendleton, G

Pendleton is a promising offensive line prospect who started seven games during his second season at Notre Dame. Pendleton only appeared in two games in 2023, therefore he will be allowed to use his redshirt season that year.

Pendleton, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining and one season as a part-time starter at Notre Dame, could be a value for a big program. Given the other offensive line departures, Notre Dame will miss him.

2. Pat Coogan, C

Coogan was a three-star recruit from Illinois, but he's started over the past two seasons on the offensive line for the Irish. He played left guard in 2023, starting all 13 games. He opened 2024 on the bench, but started the season's final 13 games, ending up nailing down the starting center position. As a two-year interior line starter, Coogan's loss is substantial for the Irish.

1. Rocco Spindler, G

Spindler was a four-star recruit out of Michigan and had grown to a significant role with the Irish. He started 10 games at right guard in 2023. Like Coogan, he came off the bench to open 2024 but ended up starting the season's final 13 games.

The Irish apparently didn't expect to lose two-thirds of their starting interior linemen, but the losses of Coogan and Spindler could leave the Irish scrambling.

What do you think of the big Notre Dame portal losses? Share your takes below in our comments section!

