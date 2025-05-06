5 Most Impactful Ohio State offensive players in 2025 ft. Jeremiah Smith

As defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the 2025 season with a massive target on the squad's collective back. But the Buckeyes have enough weapons to withstand being the hunted instead of the hunters. The OSU offense promises to be exciting. Here's five players to watch on the offensive side of the ball for OSU in 2025.

5 most impactful Ohio State offensive standouts for 2025

QB Julian Sayin could be key to the Buckeyes in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Julian Sayin, QB

A five-star recruit who originally signed with Alabama, Sayin left for Ohio State when Nick Saban retired. He say action in four games last season, which enabled him to retain the year of eligibility as a redshirt. Sayin was 5 for 12 for 84 yards and a touchdown and ran the ball twice for 24 yards. While there's still competition for the QB1 role, Sayin is the leader at this point.

Austin Siereveld, OL

A sophomore offensive lineman, Siereveld proved his worth last season. He shuttled in and out of the lineup, mostly seeing action at both guard spots for the Buckeyes. Siereveld is predicted to possibly move out to tackle this season. While Ohio State has more experienced linemen, the Buckeyes don't have anybody else who balances experience as a Buckeye and massive potentian than Siereveld.

At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Siereveld has the size and physicality to move out on the edge. Wherever his spot, Siereveld should be an impactful offensive lineman at OSU in 2025.

Carnell Tate, WR

A 6-foot-3 target, the junior climbed into a bigger role in 2024 and should do the same in 2025. A season ago, Tate emerged as a reliable third option behind Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith. Tate caught 52 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns. He's versatile, talented and experienced and should be a great WR2 for the Buckeyes.

Max Klare, TE

A 6-foot-4 tight end who transferred over from Purdue, Klare will be one of the best tight ends in the nation in 2025. A year ago, on an awful Purdue team, Klare caught 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns. Gee Scott was effective for the Buckeyes a year ago, but Klare is more of a pure receiver. It'll be interesting to see how playing beside a top receiving corps will impact Klare's production.

Jeremiah Smith, WR

Smith not only had an epic freshman season, he had one of the best seasons of an Ohio State receiver ever. The 6-foot-3 standout finished the year with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith scored a touchdown in each of his first seven college football games.

Smith did have Emeka Egbuka to team up with and QB Will Howard did a nice job seeking him out and getting him the football. But with a year of experience and even more strength, Smith will be a superb receiver from day one.

What do you think of the OSU offense for 2025? Share your take on the offense below in our comments section!

