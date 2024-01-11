5 Nick Saban replacements with contract buyouts up to $20 million for Alabama's top job ft. Dan Lanning and more

Nick Saban abruptly stepped down from his role as head coach of the No. 5 Alabama on Wednesday. The 72-year-old announced his retirement after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Saban's potential replacement has now become the talk of the town on social media. The Tide reached the College Football Playoff semifinal this season but lost to eventual champion Michigan 27-20 in overtime.

It's quite apparent that Alabama will target a coach who can win the national championship. However, the team will also need to consider the contract buyout for any candidate still in a job.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Let's take a look at five possible contenders who could replace Saban at Alabama, all with contract buyouts under $20 million.

5 candidates who can replace Nick Saban at Alabama

#1. Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

Oregon HC Dan Lanning is believed to be a top candidate to replace Nick Saban at Alabama

Dan Lanning has reportedly become one of the top candidates to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. The Oregon coach has done a tremendous job with the Ducks since taking charge of the team in December 2021.

As per reports, Lanning's contract buyout is around $20 million. However, the Crimson Tide should be open to paying that amount if they set their sights on the Lanning.

#2. Kalen DeBoer, Washington Huskies

After leading Washington to the national championship game, Kalen DeBoer grabbed headlines this past season. However, his No. 2 Huskies team was bested by No. 1 Michigan in the final.

Per reports, DeBoer's contract buyout is estimated at around $12 million. The Washington coach has proved that he can get the best out of his players and is a strong candidate to succeed Nick Saban at Alabama.

#3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers - $7.5 million

Dabo Swinney took charge of the Clemson Tigers midway through the 2008 season. He has led them to two national championships and eight ACC titles.

Swinney's contract buyout is reportedly around $7.5 million. He has the experience of winning major honors, and Alamaba will likely be considering the 54-year-old as a probable replacement for Saban.

#4. James Franklin, Penn State Nittany Lions - $6 million

James Franklin has been serving as the head coach for Penn State since 2014. He has led the team to one Big Ten championship.

As per reports, Franklin's contract buyout is around $6 million. The Nittany Lions coach has never led them to the College Football Playoff, but his name is reportedly in the hat as a likely replacement for Nick Saban at Alabama.

#5. Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles

Mike Norvell won the ACC championship with Florida State this past season. He has been serving as the Seminoles' coach since 2020, and his contract buyout is reported to be around $4 million.

Under Norvell, FSU has shown a steady improvement. Hence, there is a possibility that Alabama might come knocking on the door for the 42-year-old coach to fill in the team's head coaching vacancy.