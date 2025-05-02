  • home icon
  • College Football
  • 5 Norfolk State players who could break out during Michael Vick's debut season ft. Kevon King

5 Norfolk State players who could break out during Michael Vick's debut season ft. Kevon King

By Joe Cox
Modified May 02, 2025 13:59 GMT
Transfer QB Israel Carter figures to have a large role in Michael Vick
Transfer QB Israel Carter figures to have a large role in Michael Vick's first Norfolk State team. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

Norfolk State football stands to have an interesting 2025 season, particularly if new head coach Michael Vick has anything to say about it. The college and NFL legend moved into coaching and has jump-started the Norfolk State team. Off a 4-8 season, Vick brings some flash and prestige to the program. Here are five standouts on the Spartans to watch in 2025.

Top 5 Norfolk State players who could have a 2025 breakout

Off a legendary career at Virginia Tech and the NFL, Michael Vick will have his first season as a head coach at Norfolk State in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)
Off a legendary career at Virginia Tech and the NFL, Michael Vick will have his first season as a head coach at Norfolk State in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Kam'Ryn Thomas, WR

A 6-foot-1 target who was a JUCO addition from Dodge City Community College, Thomas shows signs of a massive second season with the Spartans. A season ago, Thomas had 14 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown. Vick and the Spartans will need a bigger season from Thomas, but there's reason to think he's capable of bringing that kind of production.

4. Khaleef Jimmison, DB

A graduate transfer from Delaware State, Jimmison looks like an immediate impact player. The 5-foot-10 defensive back had 79 tackles a season ago at DSU, leading that squad in stops while also making six tackles for loss. Jimmison started his college career at the U.S. military academy at West Point. Jimmison will play a substantial role in Vick's first secondary.

3. Dresean Kendrick, WR

A 5-foot-9 transfer from William & Mary, Kendrick is ready for a bigger role this season. A year ago, Kendrick caught 16 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Given the lack of size, Kendrick's speed is significant. He played well in the Norfolk State spring game and will likely be the beneficiary of many more touches under Michael Vick.

2. Israel Carter, QB

A 6-foot-1 QB, Carter transferred over from the University of South Florida. Carter was 11-for-14 passing for 195 yards and four touchdowns in spot duty there. Carter was an impressive dual-threat recruit who played in the 2022 U.S. Army All-America Bowl. He figures to be the center of Vick's offense and will no doubt benefit from the expertise of his new coach.

1. Kevon King, RB

King is simply the best returning player on this roster. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, he's fast and physical. In 2024, King had 944 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. King managed to rack up 5.9 yards per carry a year ago on a 4-8 Norfolk State team. In an offense that is likely to be much more diverse and effective, King is likely to be the star of the Spartans in 2025.

What do you think of Michael Vick's coaching career? Share your take on Vick and the Spartans below in our comments section!

Joe Cox

Joe Cox

Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers.

Edited by Joe Cox
bell-icon Manage notifications