5 Norfolk State players who could break out during Michael Vick's debut season ft. Kevon King

Norfolk State football stands to have an interesting 2025 season, particularly if new head coach Michael Vick has anything to say about it. The college and NFL legend moved into coaching and has jump-started the Norfolk State team. Off a 4-8 season, Vick brings some flash and prestige to the program. Here are five standouts on the Spartans to watch in 2025.
Top 5 Norfolk State players who could have a 2025 breakout
5. Kam'Ryn Thomas, WR
A 6-foot-1 target who was a JUCO addition from Dodge City Community College, Thomas shows signs of a massive second season with the Spartans. A season ago, Thomas had 14 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown. Vick and the Spartans will need a bigger season from Thomas, but there's reason to think he's capable of bringing that kind of production.
4. Khaleef Jimmison, DB
A graduate transfer from Delaware State, Jimmison looks like an immediate impact player. The 5-foot-10 defensive back had 79 tackles a season ago at DSU, leading that squad in stops while also making six tackles for loss. Jimmison started his college career at the U.S. military academy at West Point. Jimmison will play a substantial role in Vick's first secondary.
3. Dresean Kendrick, WR
A 5-foot-9 transfer from William & Mary, Kendrick is ready for a bigger role this season. A year ago, Kendrick caught 16 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Given the lack of size, Kendrick's speed is significant. He played well in the Norfolk State spring game and will likely be the beneficiary of many more touches under Michael Vick.
2. Israel Carter, QB
A 6-foot-1 QB, Carter transferred over from the University of South Florida. Carter was 11-for-14 passing for 195 yards and four touchdowns in spot duty there. Carter was an impressive dual-threat recruit who played in the 2022 U.S. Army All-America Bowl. He figures to be the center of Vick's offense and will no doubt benefit from the expertise of his new coach.
1. Kevon King, RB
King is simply the best returning player on this roster. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, he's fast and physical. In 2024, King had 944 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. King managed to rack up 5.9 yards per carry a year ago on a 4-8 Norfolk State team. In an offense that is likely to be much more diverse and effective, King is likely to be the star of the Spartans in 2025.
