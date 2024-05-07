5 notable Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions as Dan Lanning looks to go big in 2024

The Oregon Ducks are getting ready for a potentially big season in 2024. The program coached by Dan Lanning has been making moves in the transfer portal, gaining many talented players, as the Ducks play their season in the Big Ten, facing the likes of the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes as conference rivals.

Here are five notable additions to the Oregon Ducks for 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five notable Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions

#1 Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel is a highly experienced quarterback, who was firstly with the UCF Knights, before moving to the Oklahoma Sooners for the last two seasons.

The Ducks are his third and final program, and the senior will hope to be as successful as long time quarterback Bo Nix was for Oregon.

Gabriel is very consistent, throwing for more than 3,000 yards in every season bar one, where he was injured earlier on. He has proved himself as a strong quarterback, and with the right weapons around him, he could make his case for the Heisman Trophy next season

#2 Ewan Stewart

The wide receiver has made his way to Oregon after two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies.

During those two years, Stewart, who was seen as the leading wide receiver prospect coming into college, recorded 1,163 yards and score six touchdowns in a Aggies team that did not have a stable quarterback.

Pairing up with Dilon Gabriel will provide him with this stability and should help him thrive in his position, becoming a key weapon for Dan Lanning this season.

#3 Kam Alexander

Making his way from UTSA, Kam Alexander is a perfect replacement for cornerback Khyree Jackson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alexander was one of the best returning cornerbacks in college football. Last season, he recorded 34 tackles, the same amount that Jackson did.

His experience, albeit in lower conferences, will be appreciated in a cornerback room that will have a few experienced players but many freshman.

#4 Jabbar Muhammad

Apart from Cam Alexander, the Oregon Ducks have gained another cornerback in Jabbar Muhammad.

Like Dilon Gabriel, Muhammad is playing on his third team, taking advantage of the rule change from the NCAA that has allowed so. He spent last season with the Ducks rivals, the Washington Huskies, recording 46 tackles and became a key part of the Huskies defense.

A strong defense will be needed to help the Ducks compete with the likes of Michigan and Ohio State. Bringing Muhammad and Alexander into the program would instantly strengthen the defensive side of the ball.

#5 Matthew Bedford

The Ducks have also tried to improve their offensive line, which is mostly staying the same from last year. One notable absentee is Steven Jones, but Oregon may have found his replacement in Matthew Bedford.

The former Indiana Hoosiers planned to play for the Colorado Buffaloes, who are desperate for offensive line talent, this season, but Bedford decided to decomitt from Colorado and play for the Ducks instead.

Bedford brings a versatile play style that made the Hoosiers (and one of the Big Ten's) best offensive linesman. Additionally, his prior knowledge of the conference and the Ducks opposition this season will make him useful player for Dan Lanning's side.

Who do you think is the best transfer portal pickup for the Oregon Ducks?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback