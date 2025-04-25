  • home icon
  5 Ole Miss Players to watch out for on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft ft. Trey Amos and more

5 Ole Miss Players to watch out for on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft ft. Trey Amos and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 25, 2025 22:44 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
5 Ole Miss Players to watch out for in Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft ft. Trey Amos and more

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the better programs in college football. The Rebels ended the 2024 season with a 10-3 record and plaudits for their exciting style of play.

Two key components of the Rebels heard their names called in the 2025 NFL draft. They are Walter Nolen and Jaxson Dart. Nolen is joining the Arizona Cardinals while the New York Giants chose Dart.

With this in mind, let's explore a couple of Ole Miss players likely to hear their names called on Day 2.

Five Ole Miss Players to watch out for on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

1. Trey Amos, Cornerback

Trey Amos is a lockdown cornerback and one of the best defensive back prospects of his class. Amos possesses great size (6 ft. 3/4, 195 pounds), and is as fleet-footed as they come.

Amos has first-round caliber talent, but NFL scouts seemed to have more pressing needs on Day 1. Expect Amos off the board early on Day 2.

2. Princely Umanmielen, Defensive End

Princely Umanmielen is projected to be a mid to late Round 3 pick in this year's draft. His pass-rushing ability and shiftiness were a key part of the Rebels' good form.

Rebels’ fans can expect Umanmielen to be off the board by the end of the day. His skill set is too glaring to ignore.

3. Tre Harris, Wide Receiver

The 2025 draft class is stacked with high-upside pass catchers. Tre Harris is one of the certified wideout stars just waiting to hear his name called in this year's draft.

Harris' starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, was selected in the first round of this year's draft. Harris could be next, and he'll be a stellar value-for-money pick on Day 2.

4. Jared Ivey, Defensive End

Jared Ivey formed an impressive Ole Miss Rebels defensive end duo alongside fellow Day 2 hopeful, Princely Umanmielen. Like Umanmielen, Ivey will be eager to hear his name called on Day 2.

5. Chris Paul Jr., Linebacker

Chris Paul Jr. is arguably the best linebacker that the Rebels have to offer. He's aiming for a spot in the big leagues, preferably in the second or third round.

Nick Igbokwe

