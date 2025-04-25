5 Ole Miss Players to watch out for on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft ft. Trey Amos and more

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the better programs in college football. The Rebels ended the 2024 season with a 10-3 record and plaudits for their exciting style of play.

Ad

Two key components of the Rebels heard their names called in the 2025 NFL draft. They are Walter Nolen and Jaxson Dart. Nolen is joining the Arizona Cardinals while the New York Giants chose Dart.

With this in mind, let's explore a couple of Ole Miss players likely to hear their names called on Day 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five Ole Miss Players to watch out for on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

1. Trey Amos, Cornerback

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trey Amos is a lockdown cornerback and one of the best defensive back prospects of his class. Amos possesses great size (6 ft. 3/4, 195 pounds), and is as fleet-footed as they come.

Amos has first-round caliber talent, but NFL scouts seemed to have more pressing needs on Day 1. Expect Amos off the board early on Day 2.

2. Princely Umanmielen, Defensive End

Princely Umanmielen is projected to be a mid to late Round 3 pick in this year's draft. His pass-rushing ability and shiftiness were a key part of the Rebels' good form.

Ad

Rebels’ fans can expect Umanmielen to be off the board by the end of the day. His skill set is too glaring to ignore.

3. Tre Harris, Wide Receiver

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 draft class is stacked with high-upside pass catchers. Tre Harris is one of the certified wideout stars just waiting to hear his name called in this year's draft.

Harris' starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, was selected in the first round of this year's draft. Harris could be next, and he'll be a stellar value-for-money pick on Day 2.

4. Jared Ivey, Defensive End

Jared Ivey formed an impressive Ole Miss Rebels defensive end duo alongside fellow Day 2 hopeful, Princely Umanmielen. Like Umanmielen, Ivey will be eager to hear his name called on Day 2.

Ad

5. Chris Paul Jr., Linebacker

Chris Paul Jr. is arguably the best linebacker that the Rebels have to offer. He's aiming for a spot in the big leagues, preferably in the second or third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More