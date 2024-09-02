5 Overrated FSU Players in EA Sports College Football 25 Who Might Struggle Against Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after being upset in Week 0 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Tonight, they take on the Boston College Eagles but there are some players with overestimated EA Sports College Football 25 ratings. Let's take a deeper dive into the FSU roster and discuss EA's most overrated players in the program.

Overrated FSU Players in EA Sports College Football 25

DJ Uiagalelei, QB

At an 86 overall, it is easy to assume that DJ Uiagalelei is a strong quarterback to use in EA Sports College Football 25. However, he is not an accurate passer on the field, and is on his third team in three years after being with the Clemson Tigers in 2022 and the Oregon State Beavers last season. In Week 0, he was just 19-of-27 for 193 yards against Georgia Tech, so expect Boston College to limit him to under 200 passing yards as well.

Roydell Williams, RB

Running back Roydell Williams is listed as an 85 overall in EA Sports College Football 25 as he has an 88 speed and 75 strength. By all accounts, he should be a solid player for Florida State but is not great enough to live up to the hype of his overall ranking in the game. Last week, Williams was the lead back for the Seminoles as he had 12 rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 31 yards. This is something that he needs to improve for the offense to be successful.

Jaylin Lucas, RB

Jaylin Lucas is expected to be competing for a starting spot with Williams. In the video game, he is quick with a 95 speed, but does not possess much strength to break tackles or gain additional yards on the play. Lucas' stats were not impressive in the Week 0 game against the Yellow Jackets. He finished with just two rushing attempts for 13 yards and one reception for five yards. With an 84 overall in College Football 25, he definitely is not performing to that level.

Malik Benson, WR

Malik Benson is expected to be the top receiver for the Seminoles this season, but did not demonstrate that ability against Georgia Tech. In the Week 0 matchup, he had four receptions for 39 yards, which is not enough to win against BC. Benson has an 85 overall in College Football 25 and is the highest-rated wideout for the Seminoles' program. However, he needs a great performance if he wants to live up to the video game ranking.

Omarion Cooper, CB

Rated at an 81 overall, cornerback Omarion Cooper was expected to be a lockdown corner but has not yet shown that ability. He is fast with a 91 speed, but does not have the strength to play well against physical wide receivers. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper was 599th out of all cornerbacks and last of all the Seminoles corners with a 64 defensive rating heading into Monday. Cooper has shown flashes of skills before, but right now, looks to be overrated.

