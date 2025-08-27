5 most overrated QBs who'll crash and burn in 2025 college football season ft. Arch Manning

The college football season is nearly upon us. During the offseason, some quarterbacks have had constant media coverage, with success expected out of them. However, there is a possibility that some of these highly rated QBs could struggle this season. Here are five quarterbacks who may have such a season.

Five overrated QBs who may struggle this year

1) Arch Manning

The best place to start is with the man who is widely predicted to be the best quarterback this season. This is Arch Manning's first season as the starter for the Texas Longhorns. He has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy and is also the reason why the Longhorns are considered as favorites to win the national championship.

But the bar may be set too high for someone who has barely played. There is a chance Manning's lack of experience leads to mistakes. If this does happen, the Longhorns will have a disappointing season.

2) Carson Beck

Carson Beck struggled with the Georgia Bulldogs last season. Now at Miami and being one of the Heisman favorites, he has the chance to use his SEC experience to push the Hurricanes toward the College Football Playoff, something Cam Ward was unable to achieve the year before. However, if the version of Beck from last season stays, this final opportunity to revive his falling draft stock could slip away.

3) Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood was the top-rated player in the 2025 recruiting class. Unlike Arch Manning, he does not have to wait two years to start. Underwood is the Michigan Wolverines' starting quarterback, and there is a lot expected of him.

A return to CFP contention is expected from Michigan this year, and Underwood must live up to his ranking. But the true freshman may fail to live up to the expectations.

4) Drew Allar

Drew Allar comes into this season as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football. Last year, he took Penn State to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

He is returning for one more season alongside his star running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Allar needs to make sure that Penn State not only contends for the Big Ten but also is seen as one of the teams that could win the national championship. There's a chance it may not happen.

5) Garrett Nussmeier

Garrett Nussmeier succeeded Jayden Daniels as quarterback for the LSU Tigers last season and did well in the role. However, LSU did not make the CFP last season, so this year, that is the main expectation from Nussmeier & Co.

He is likely the strongest challenger to Arch Manning in the Heisman Trophy race, and anything short of a College Football Playoff berth and a spot on the Heisman shortlist for Nussmeier would be viewed as a disappointment.

