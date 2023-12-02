5 Pac-12 Championship Game 2023 predictions as Oregon, Washington compete for a Playoff berth

The Pac-12 Championship Game between the fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks and the third-ranked Washington Huskies tonight is going to be a great match-up. This is a rematch of the regular season matchup where the Huskies picked up a 36-33 home win.

The winner of this game will likely secure a spot in the College Football Playoff while the loser will probably be eliminated from CFP contention. Let's take a deeper dive into the five predictions for this incredible game.

Pac-12 Championship Game Prediction #1: Oregon wins the game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Oregon Ducks have the advantage in this game, as the defense in the last five games shows a massive gap. Oregon is giving up 14.4 points per game while Washington is allowing 28.8 points per game in that span.

Oregon kept the game close throughout their regular season matchup and have looked stronger as of late, so expect them to win this game.

Pac-12 Championship Game Prediction #2: Michael Penix Jr throws for Over 300 Yards

Michael Penix Jr. has been throwing the football extremely well and in his game against Oregon, he threw for 302 yards. Penix Jr. has a flair for the dramatics, so expect him to step up after throwing 366 passing yards in his last two games combined.

Pac-12 Championship Game Prediction #3: Over 34.5 points in the first half

These teams are going to score the ball quickly as both the offenses have been able to put up great numbers. Both Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. have been two of the Heisman Trophy favorites throughout the season.

So, expect the offenses to dominate here. These teams did combine for 69 total points in their regular season game.

Pac-12 Championship Game Prediction #4: Bo Nix under 320.5 Passing Yards

Senior quarterback Bo Nix has been arguably the best quarterback in the country. In their regular season meeting, he finished with 337 passing yards and this passing defense should improve.

With the Huskies understanding the passing game is what they need to defend, they are going to force the Ducks to run the football.

Pac-12 Championship Game Prediction #5: Bucky Irving finds the end zone

Bucky Irving has been doing very well at finding the end zone as he has 12 total touchdowns (10 rushing, two receiving). He was able to find the end zone once in the regular season matchup against Washington, so expect him to do so here.