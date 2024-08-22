5 passing drills for pro players in EA Sports College Football 25 ft. One-handed practice

Passing drills are very valuable to players who want to improve in EA Sports College Football 25. Although the passing system in the game is simple, some quirks make it easy for new and even experienced players to make mistakes. Fortunately, practice mode is available where players can run different drills to improve their passing.

Top 5 passing drills in College Football 25

There are some passing drills in practice mode that are preemptively set up for players to use. You can also make your own practice drills to improve your play. Here are some of the best passing drills you can run as a passer in CFB 25.

#1 One-handed practice

An interesting drill you can run to improve your passing is not a pre-set drill in the game. For this drill, you should enter practice mode and select the pass play type for offense. For defense, select the Dime option.

Look at the play, read the defense, take your left hand off the controller then snap the ball and make your pass. This exercise forces you to pass because you can't scramble, lead passes, or call audibles. You need to read the defense and know where space should be.

#2 Pocket presence

This practice method helps players move in the pocket and avoid making rushed passes when they start to feel pressure from the defense. This drill encourages players to pass as they dodge incoming balloons which represent blitzers.

#3 Scramble survive

You will not be able to stay in the pocket on all plays, so every player needs to know how to scramble. This drill forces players to scramble for a set time limit before the passing icons appear. The longer you scramble in this drill, the more points you get.

#4 Target passing

Target passing is a great drill for improving accuracy and leading the ball. In this drill, players throw the ball to receivers downfield while also trying to hit targets in the air. This forces the player to be accurate in both ball placement and timing.

#5 Option attack

Part of becoming a good passer is knowing when not to pass. RPO plays are very common in many playbooks in College Football 25, so you need to know how to navigate them. This drill teaches players how to read defenses and determine if they should pass, run, or scramble.

