It may be a little later than initially advertised, but the new EA Sports CFB game is finally on its way. A decade-long wait for the newest edition will come to an end in the summer of 2024. Athlete compensation agreements are in place, and the title is in development.

One of the best parts about receiving a new sports video game is unveiling the cover athlete. It generates buzz and debates across social media, along with marking a unique milestone for the honored player. Immortalization on a video game cover places an undeniable time stamp on an athlete's impact.

The 2023 season will likely determine who grabs the EA Sports CFB cover, barring a college football legend taking the spot. Although we haven't seen a single snap yet, there are several players that many expect to dominate this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The college football landscape ahead of this release has no shortage of talent. Past EA Sports CFB games tended to feature Heisman-caliber players from Power 5 schools, which this season won't lack either.

It's also possible that there are multiple covers, something that EA has done before.

With that in mind, here are five players that could be the face of this title's revival:

#1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Who better to grace the EA Sports CFB cover than the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and most coveted prospect in the upcoming draft? Caleb Williams is electrifying on the field, with a great arm, mobility, poise, and creativity to wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

It also helps that Williams attends USC, which has had three cover athletes, tied for the most out of every school.

EJHolt_NFLDraft🏈 @EJunkie215

Difference maker. The LT is beat. Caleb erased the mistake and found the defensive mistake with the busted coverage. Caleb Williams has the natural ability to make the defense wrong

#SummerScouting

#NFLDraft Might as well start with Caleb Williams.Difference maker. The LT is beat. Caleb erased the mistake and found the defensive mistake with the busted coverage. Caleb Williams has the natural ability to make the defense wrong Might as well start with Caleb Williams.Difference maker. The LT is beat. Caleb erased the mistake and found the defensive mistake with the busted coverage. Caleb Williams has the natural ability to make the defense wrong#SummerScouting#NFLDraft https://t.co/OtuHWFNwnC

#2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

His father's NFL career may have been worthy of Canton, but Marvin Harrison Jr.'s excellence isn't owed to nepotism. Harrison Jr. received a ton of attention at Ohio State's 2023 pro day despite being ineligible for the draft.

He's arguably the best receiver in the nation on one of the top teams. By the end of this season, most football fans will know his name, which is a perfect reason for him to grace the cover.

Cole Topham @HamAnalysis Marvin Harrison Jr.



Concentration + Footwork 🤌 Marvin Harrison Jr. Concentration + Footwork 🤌 https://t.co/RmRIavOBT7

#3. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Corum's 2022 season was unfortunately cut short due to injury, but he's an explosive player on a popular team. Further, EA Sports CFB games have loved Michigan players, putting three different Wolverines on their covers.

Blake Corum came back this season to cement his legacy, and this would be a perfect way to punctuate his career.

#4. Drake Maye, QB, UNC

The Tar Heels are known for their basketball program, but Drake Maye is making his name on Chapel Hill's gridiron. Maye is projected to be a Heisman finalist and top-five pick in the upcoming year.

His abilities from under center could make him the first UNC player to land on an EA Sports CFB game cover too.

#5. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

A tight end perhaps isn't a sexy pick for a video game cover, especially not a high-profile relaunch. However, Brock Bowers is one of the biggest names for the back-to-back defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Even if Kirby Smart can't coach this team to a third straight, EA Sports may honor their achievements by putting one of their top players on the cover.

Poll : 0 votes